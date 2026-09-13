Jaxson Dart and Girlfriend Marissa Ayers — Inside the Giants QB's Relationship

The New York Giants have a lot of hype heading into Year 2 with quarterback Jaxson Dart.

This time, he's being coached under John Harbaugh, and expectations are super high. Dart already has some NFL experience under his belt, but he's still a young quarterback.

While the QB has all eyes on him for the Giants' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, there are also some special people cheering him on: his girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, and his family.

Jaxson Dart's Girlfriend Marissa Ayers Hasn't Been Shy About Supporting Him

Quarterback Jaxson Dart looks on after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dart's girlfriend, an influencer and content creator, hasn't been shy about supporting her man, and that's the case for many girlfriends and wives of NFL players. She visited the Giants' practice field during the offseason and was spotted cozying up with the quarterback.

According to the New York Post, Dart caught up with Ayers during training camp in East Rutherford.

The Giants had just returned to New Jersey following an 11-day stay at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, giving Dart and Ayers a chance to spend some time together again. The two appeared to make the most of the reunion, talking and smiling as they caught up following the workout.

After spending time apart while the Giants were away at camp, the timing of her visit made the reunion even sweeter.

Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers' Relationship Has Become More Public

Dart and Ayers first met in October 2025, and Ayers took to TikTok to explain that their first date was also that same month. "I have been totally off grid but feeling like the happiest girl in the world," she said in the caption of the video.

The couple stayed on the down low, though, only making their relationship public on social media in January of this year.

Since then, the pair have continued to make appearances together at some big events. They've been seen together at the Kentucky Derby, the World Cup and Miami Swim Week, among other outings.

Ayers has also shown that she's willing to work around Dart's demanding football schedule. At the end of July, for example, she reportedly flew from Charleston to New York at 4 a.m. just to spend part of Dart's lunch break with him. She documented the trip in a TikTok video.

Now, both Dart and Ayers take center stage as the New York Giants kick off a fresh season.