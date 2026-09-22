Jaxson Dart's Girlfriend Marissa Ayers — All About the Giants QB's Love

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart's girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, has been getting some extra attention lately, especially with Dart being one of the most promising faces in the Giants' camp for a long time. But, she's actually been making a name for herself long before she became a regular around the NFL.

The couple first became the center of dating talk in October 2025 after attending the same Halloween party. Things got a little more serious in December, when Ayers was spotted at Dart's game against the New England Patriots and photographed with his mom, Kara Dart.

They eventually stopped keeping fans guessing. Ayers made their relationship Instagram official in January 2026 with a series of photos featuring the couple, and they followed that up with a red carpet debut at the 2026 NFL Honors.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart walks off the field following a 28-20 victory during a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, who is Ayers? Here's what to know about Dart's girlfriend. As he continues up the ranks in the NFL, she's going to get even more known.

Jaxson Dart's Girlfriend Marissa Ayers is from Georgia

Ayers has shared that she grew up in Georgia and moved 17 times as a child, according to a TikTok video she's posted about her life. Her parents divorced when she was in sixth grade, and she has an older sister she describes as her "complete opposite" in the video clip.

She also spent 11 years as a competitive gymnast before eventually moving on to cheerleading in high school.

She Graduated From Alabama

Ayers attended the University of Alabama, according to her LinkedIn page, studying public relations and advertising before earning her bachelor's degree in communication in May 2025.

Her college years also helped launch her social media career. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began growing her TikTok audience by documenting her life as a college student.

Influencer Marissa Ayers and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart at the Kentucky Derby. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

She's in the sports world, too, and Ayers entered into boxing in May 2025 when she started working as a ring girl for Most Valuable Promotions, the company founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, according to her TikTok.

She gained lots of attention a couple of months later while working at the Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano fight at Madison Square Garden. The bout streamed on Netflix and quickly became a major moment for women's boxing.

"I was just on Netflix," she said in a TikTok at the time. "I can't even believe that. Part of history for women's boxing. It was so cool. The vibes, the energy, it was so loud. It was so much fun."

She's a Successful Influencer

Ayers has been posting on TikTok since 2018 and Instagram since 2020. She's worked with brands including Revolve, Ariana Grande Fragrances, SKIMS, L'Oréal and Lancôme, while her content covers everything from GRWM videos to day-in-the-life posts.

In June 2026, she added another accomplishment to the list when she walked in Miami Swim Week. Dart was in the front row cheering her on, and Ayers called the experience a "dream come true" in an Instagram post.

Dart and Ayers Made Things Official in a Beautiful Way

After months of speculation, Ayers confirmed that they were in a romantic relationship on Instagram in January 2026. Their relationship has continued to blossom since then.

Ayers also shared a birthday tribute for Dart in May, calling him her "favorite person" and saying life was "so fun" with him.

The couple has continued to share moment of their relationship. Ayers visited Dart during Giants training camp in August and talked about spending time with the team's other girlfriends and wives.