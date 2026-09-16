Jaxson Dart's Girlfriend Shows Off Baby Blue Maxi Dress at Giants Debut

Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants are still riding high on their "Sunday Night Football" victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The team shut out Dallas in a 28-20 victory, and it was in primetime, so the country was watching.

Now, Dart is quickly becoming a bigger name. That means his girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, is also in the spotlight. She's been a regular on social media, talking about life as the girlfriend of one of the NFL's rising quarterbacks, and she was also at the Giants' season opener.

Ayers has quickly become a familiar face around Dart and the Giants, and she's been sharing lots of glimpses of their time together. Following the team's big win over the Cowboys, she gave fans another look at her game-day experience.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marissa Ayers Wears a Giants-Inspired Dress to Season Opener

Ayers was thrilled to be at the Giants' season opener against the Cowboys and made that known on social media.

On Tuesday, just two days after Dart's big win, she shared a gallery from the game, and in it, she's showing off a blue dress in honor of the Giants' colors. The dress has a high slit up the front, and in the gallery's photo, she's also wearing sunglasses.

"My boy's bringing six-y back," she wrote in the post's caption.

The rest of the gallery shows images from the game, including a shot of her high heels in the stands, a selfie in the crowd, a video of her kissing him on the field, the American flag on the field and some general photos from the stadium.

Ayers has already been spending time around the Giants this year. She made the trip to East Rutherford during training camp, shortly after the team returned to New Jersey from its 11-day stay at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Dart and Ayers were able to reconnect after some time apart, with the two chatting, laughing and catching up after one of the team's workouts.

Fans React to Marissa Ayers' New York Giants Game-Day Gallery

Followers were quick to respond to the gallery.

"Ensure he gets enough rest, we need him healthy all year," one said on Instagram.

"I'm not sure what I like more - the outfit, the caption, or the win," another said.

"Perfect in every way," one more said.

After spending time apart while the Giants were away at camp, the timing of her visit made the reunion even sweeter.