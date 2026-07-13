Jay-Z Packs Yankee Stadium Concert With LeBron James, Other Athletes and A-List Guests

New York City is having a run this summer after the New York Knicks clinched their first NBA Championship in 53 years last month.

Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowler Travis Kelce and Grammy winner Taylor Swift had their wedding at Madison Square Garden nearly two weeks ago, and now, Jay-Z has come back to continue the energy.

Jay-Z performed a three-night back-to-back-to-back concert series at iconic Yankee Stadium over the weekend (July 10-12). The 25-time Grammy-winning rapper broke up the nights to celebrate 30 years of his debut album "Reasonable Doubt."

The first night paid tribute to his formal introduction into hip-hop with guest appearances from his wife Beyoncé, Nas, Alicia Keys, his daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Memphis Bleek, and Jaz-O.

Night 2 celebrated "The Blueprint" album, which was released in 2001. That night featured guest appearances from Eminem, Pharrell, and Slick Rick.

LeBron James (left) talks with Jay Z (right) during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While all three nights offered fans the chance to reminisce on Jay-Z's iconic discography, the finale will be talked about for years to come.

Several stars joined Jay-Z on stage for the "Extra Innings" bit to close out the concert run, including Beyoncé and Pharrell making a return, Usher, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Jermaine Dupri, Swizz Beatz, The-Dream, and Jadakiss, all playing a role on stage.

What really surprised fans and audience members the most was Rihanna, who took the stage for the first time in years. Jay and Rihanna performed their 2010 hit "Run This Town."

What Athletes and Stars Came To Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Concert?

While Jay-Z created an experience on stage, there were several athletes who also couldn't miss out on the unforgettable nights. LeBron James was photographed alongside Jay and Nas on Night 1 and returned for Night 3 with Jayson Tatum.

Jayson Tatum & LeBron James at night 3 of Jay Z’s Yankee Stadium concert pic.twitter.com/7zrWBXcGIx — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 13, 2026

For Night 2, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were spotted at the concert, with the three-time NBA champion seen rapping along in his suite.

Dwade & Gabrielle at Night 2 of Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium show #JAŸ30 pic.twitter.com/ODWJ8wQIg9 — CELIA🐝 (@CELIAYONCE) July 12, 2026

Donovan Mitchell shared on his Instagram Story a photo from the concert as well as noting his appearance during Night 2.

LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell were both in attendance at Jay Z’s 2nd Yankee Stadium show last night 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mC0ufIRi9U — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 12, 2026

At one point during Day 3 of the concert, Jay-Z gave GloRilla a shoutout, who was standing alongside her Los Angeles Clippers boyfriend, Brandon Ingram.

What's Next For Jay-Z?

While it's still unclear which jersey LeBron will be repping this upcoming NBA season, Jay-Z has plans for more concerts in the fall.

On Sept. 4 — which, notably, is Beyoncé's birthday — he will be performing in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; the following week on Sept. 10, he will be at the Stade de France. In October, Jay will be making it back to the U.S. to perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Jay has not released an album since 2017's "4:44," and fans have been waiting for a new project since. With rumors that Beyoncé will be announcing Act III sometime this year, it's up in the air when exactly who could be dropping an album first.