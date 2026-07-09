LeBron James' Wife Savannah Slams Critics Judging His Lakers Exit

Savannah James is defending her husband, LeBron James, against critics who are judging his decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers.

Last month, LeBron decided to step away from the Lakers after eight seasons.

Given the four-time NBA champion's status in the league, it quickly became a hot topic among sports critics who debated whether LeBron was making the right decision for his future. Savannah, however, is over the discourse involving her husband's career and took the time to call out critics.

During the July 7 episode of her podcast "Everybody's Crazy," which she co-hosts with April McDaniel, the two spoke about positivity and how it's not very common for people online to express it.

McDaniel then turned the conversation to LeBron, where she noted that he receives a lot of hate due to his icon status. Savannah agreed, adding that it's "crazy" how some people want to have "a subjective opinion about what everybody thinks is the best thing."

While Savannah didn't name any names, the mom of three argued that there are some critics who have "definitely made careers out of talking about [LeBron]."

LeBron James and Savannah James' Relationship

LeBron and Savannah are high school sweethearts, and they tied the knot in 2013. The couple shares three children: sons Bronny, 21, and Bryce, 19, and daughter Zhuri, 11.

Like their father, the children have shown interest in sports, with Bronny being drafted to the Lakers in 2024. Bryce is currently on the basketball team at the University of Arizona after leading his high school, Sierra Canyon, men's basketball team to a CIF State Division 1 championship in 2025.

As for the youngest James, Zhuri has shown in an interest in a different court, volleyball, and is often seen in videos at practice with her parents cheering her on.

Where Will LeBron Go Next?

There has not been a definite answer on where LeBron will go next, as the 2026-2027 NBA season will mark his 24th in the league. Several teams have reportedly have their eye on the NBA icon, like the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia 76ers, so he will not be short of options leading into next season.

During his time at the Lakers, LeBron led the team to an NBA championship in 2020, won the inaugural NBA Cup as well as the NBA Cup MVP title, surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 2023 to become theNBA's all-time leading scorer, and made NBA history in 2023 when he shared the court with Bronny James as the first father-son duo to play together in the league.

What jersey LeBron will wear next season has yet to be decided, but what is definite is that he will be forever cemented into NBA history.