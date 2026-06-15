Jennifer Lopez Goes Viral for Her Reaction to Knicks' Championship Win

The New York Knicks have plenty of celebrity fans, and they were out in full force to watch the team beat the San Antonio Spurs with a 94-90 NBA championship-sealing win.

Celebrities at the game included Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Morgan, Sydney Sweeney, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Fat Joe and Prince Harry, to name a few.

But some celebs decided to cheer on the Knicks at home. Jennifer Lopez was one of them. The Bronx-born singer and actress is going viral for her reaction to the team's triumph.

The NBA shared Lopez's celebration video, and in it, she's seen leaping from her seat into the air and falling onto her couch, screaming. "Yes!" she exclaims. The post went viral, garnering more than 5 million views.

Jennifer Lopez Shares Knicks Playoff Memories

"Omg we gotta call everyone!"



JLo's reaction as the Knicks won the championship 🥹



(via @JLo) pic.twitter.com/tqfIfoEzhv — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

The day after the win on social media, Lopez posted an emotional message reflecting on her long fandom of the team and what this win means for New York City.

"Congratulations to the New York Knickerbockers, NBA Champions!!!!!" Lopez wrote on social media. "I remember the last time the Knicks were making a run for the championship and rushing home every game day from the set to watch Ewing, Starks, and Oakley make a hell of a run."

Lopez also gave props to Knicks fans who have waited for 50 years to get another championship.

"We have all been waiting patiently for this day for years," she said. "Thank you for uniting our city again…for uniting the world. You restored faith, hope and belief in that there's nothing we can't do!! Hard work, goodness and teamwork pays off! You set the city on fire!! Proud to be from the block!! You already know. Knicks forever. CONGRATULATIONS!! Love, Jenny."

Knicks Are Champions for the First Time Since 1973

Even though the Knicks didn't win in New York City, the moment was still just as celebrated as it marked the Knicks' first NBA championship since 1973.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson was awarded MVP honors after posting 45 points in the deciding game. There was no question that he deserved it, and the vote was unanimous.

"I have no words," Brunson told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game, tearing up. "It's everything I ever dreamed of. I don't know what I'm feeling. I’m just, like, in awe."

Brunson now has an NBA title, an NBA Finals MVP win, two college championships and a slew of National Player of the Year Awards under his belt, as well as the unending love of New York.