Jayson Tatum has spent years answering questions in front of cameras. This time, he was the one giving the interview lesson.

The Boston Celtics star flipped roles with his 8-year-old son, Deuce, in a video shared by the NBA on Thursday, Sept. 10. With a microphone in hand, Deuce was ready to interview his famous dad, but Tatum wasn't letting him jump straight to the question.

"It's gotta be a good question. You gotta be serious," Tatum told him.

Then came a little coaching.

Tatum reminded Deuce, whose full name is Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., that an interviewer first has to establish who is talking. He prompted his son to introduce himself, look toward the camera and explain a few basics, including his age, what grade he is entering and who he was interviewing.

Once Deuce got through the introductions, he finally had the floor.

Deuce Tatum Gets His Dad’s Approval With His Interview Question

"What was your favorite part of the summer?" Deuce asked.

"That's a good question," Tatum responded.

The answer had nothing to do with basketball.

"My favorite part of the summer ... when me and your brother and all your friends and cousins went to Universal Studios in Orlando," Tatum said. "That was fun."

It was a small exchange, but one that captured a side of Tatum that Celtics fans have seen almost as long as they have watched him play.

Deuce has grown up around the NBA. He has been a fixture at Celtics games, appeared alongside his dad in postgame celebrations and become a familiar face at TD Garden. Tatum has never been shy about how much being Deuce's dad means to him.

In a 2023 piece for the NBA, Tatum called fatherhood "the most important thing to me" and explained that some of his favorite memories with Deuce came from their car rides together. He also said the offseason gave them a chance to travel, visit family in St. Louis and simply enjoy time together away from basketball.

Three years later, one of those summer trips gave Deuce the answer to his first on-camera question.

Jayson Tatum and Deuce Have Grown Up Together in Boston

Tatum was only 19 when the Celtics selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Deuce was born later that year, meaning father and son have experienced nearly Tatum's entire NBA career side by side.

Tatum has previously described that connection in particularly fitting terms.

"The best part about being his dad in season is the games," he told the NBA in 2023. "That's something we have really bonded over."

"Just seeing him develop over the years, his personality grows, especially in the Garden, has been amazing to see because we have grown up there together."

Tatum is also dad to younger son Dylan, whom he welcomed in 2024 with singer Ella Mai. Both boys were part of the Universal Studios trip that Tatum singled out as his favorite summer memory.

Deuce's latest appearance also offered another glimpse at just how much he has grown from the little kid once running around the Garden alongside his dad.

Now he's asking the questions. And judging by Tatum's review, he picked a pretty good one.