Jayson Tatum’s Son Deuce Shares Sweet Moment With Dad Before Celtics Return

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is back on the court for the first time in the 2025-26 NBA season against the Dallas Mavericks on March 6, as he has finally made his return after tearing his Achilles tendon in last season's NBA Playoffs.

Celtics fans know that Tatum's pregame ritual at home games included a handshake embrace with his son, Deuce, who would be courtside. Several videos of this wholesome moment were shared when Tatum made his return on Friday evening.

Jayson Tatum is introduced to the TD Garden crowd once again:



Deuce Tatum is a regular at TD Garden whenever his dad plays, and he has become nearly as beloved as his father among the Celtics faithful.

Deuce was born in 2017, and his mother is Tatum's ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell. While Tatum and Lachell are no longer together (Tatum is now reportedly dating singer Ella Mai), they seem to still have a solid relationship with each other.

What Can Jayson Tatum Provide The Celtics This Season?

It will be fascinating to see how much of an impact Tatum will be able to make for the Celtics this season. Some felt like it was smarter to sit him out for the entire year, given that it's not easy to come back fully healthy from an Achilles injury.

However, given the intense competitor that Tatum is, combined with Boston still firmly being in contention to return to the NBA Finals (they currently have a 41-21 record and are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference), it's no surprise to see that the former Duke star worked his way back to the court.

There is also interest around how Tatum will fit in with the Celtics' current roster. Specifically, fans are referring to this year as the "Jaylen Brown Season", given how much Brown has stepped up as a superstar while Tatum was sidelined.

So the question is whether Tatum is content being the sidekick while Brown runs the show, as it has typically been the other way in the past.

Ultimately, Celtics fans are not worrying about any of that right now. They're just glad to see Tatum back on the floor.

And with Tatum back on the floor, that means his son Deuce is taking center stage once again, which is exactly where he wants to be.

Maybe Tatum's return will be the spark that Boston needs to go on a run late into the season and challenge for another NBA championship.