Jayson Tatum, Ella Mai reveal newborn baby amid Team USA men's basketball victory (VIDEO)
Jayson Tatum has many reasons to celebrate. Following Team USA’s men’s basketball win at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Saturday — in a 98-87 victory against France — it appears that the Boston Celtics power forward may have also celebrated another exciting feat.
RELATED: A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo handshake melts social media with speculation (VIDEO)
In a celebratory photoshoot, Tatum, 26, posed with family, which included his mom, his grandma and his eldest son, Jayson “Deuce” Tatum Jr., and his girlfriend, singer Ella Mai. A video circulated on social media of the family taking pictures, and in the clip, the “Boo’d Up” hitmaker is carrying a baby.
Though Tatum and Mai, 29, haven’t directly commented on the news, the baby had to have been born fairly recently, especially given that fans spotted Mai sporting a baby bump back in June during the NBA Finals.
It’s been a hell of a year for Tatum. Between landing a cover on NBA2K25, earning his second Olympic gold medal, signing a five-year, $314 million contract extension with the Celtics, and now, welcoming his second baby, it seems the blessings are pouring in for him.
Though Tatum had a limited role in the 2024 games — only playing four of the U.S.’s six games, and scoring two points, three rebounds, and one steal in 11 minutes in the gold medal game — Tatum has constantly reiterated that he is in it for the love of the game. In an interview with ESPN, Tatum says he won’t let his experience in Paris rule out stints in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
“It was a tough personal experience on the court, but I’m not going to make any decision off emotions,” said Tatum. “If you asked me right now if I was going to play in 2028 — it is four years from now and I [would have] to take time and think about that. So I’m not going to make any decision based off how this experience was or how I felt individually.”
But now that the 2024 Olympics are wrapping up, Tatum has quite a bit of time to enjoy with his growing family, ahead of the forthcoming NBA season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WTF: Jordan Chiles’ sister vehemently defends her after shocking stripping of medal
Petty kings: Team USA basketball shows zero class with Noah Lyles trolling tweet
Dad’s defense: Ed Kelce’s 5-word response to Kanye West dropping son Travis’ name
Chef cooking: LOOK: Steph trolls French fans with epic ‘night, night’ shirt
D’oh: Joel Embiid goes full WWE heel with “Suck It” motion during medal ceremony