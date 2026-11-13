J.J. McCarthy and Wife Katya — All About the Giants QB's Love Story

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy has had Katya Kuropas by his side long before he made it to the NFL. She's now his wife, and she has traveled to New York with her husband as he starts his new journey with the Giants after getting traded from the Vikings.

The two started dating as teenagers, and their relationship has grown through college football, a national championship, an NFL career and now family life.

McCarthy and Kuropas first got together on Oct. 8, 2018, while attending Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois. He eventually transferred to IMG Academy in Florida, but the change didn't put a dent in their relationship. Kuropas remained part of his journey as he moved on to play college football at Michigan. The couple are now married and have welcomed a son together, making their story a little bigger than the high school romance where it all began.

J.J. McCarthy's Wife Katya: From High School Sweethearts to Husband and Wife

McCarthy and Kuropas celebrated several milestones together before tying the knot. He proposed in January 2024. The couple took to Instagram to announce the happy news, stating, "Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever."

The couple married on April 11, 2026, in an outdoor oceanfront ceremony at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in San José del Cabo, Mexico. Their wedding was a fitting next chapter for two people who had been together since their teenage years. ESPN covered the wedding, while the New York Post also shared an inside look at the celebration.

They Welcomed Their First Child Together

In 2025, McCarthy and Kuropas, who has attended lots of his games in fun fashion choices, reached another major milestone. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child, a baby boy.

"The best surprises come when you least expect them," they captioned their pregnancy announcement. "Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier."

Their son, Rome Micah McCarthy, was born in September 2025. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram alongside the first photos of their little boy.

"Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy. The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents," they wrote.

McCarthy also had some sweet words for Kuropas during her birthday in January 2025. He called her his "Queen." Nice ring to it, right?

"She’s my everything - my muse, my rock, and the heart of my universe," he wrote. "For what is a flame without its wick. A Viking without a star to guide him. Thank you forever, my love, for never wavering when the inevitable storms arise on our voyage together."

From high school football dates to an NFL career, marriage and raising their son, McCarthy and Kuropas have experienced a lot together. Their story still being written, and there's much more ahead for this football family.