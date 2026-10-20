J.J. McCarthy Shares Romantic Sideline Moment With Wife Before Making Giants Debut

The NFL can be a fickle business, and J.J. McCarthy knows that as well as anyone. After spending roughly two and a half years with the Minnesota Vikings, the quarterback is with the New York Giants, who need help after signal-caller Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending injury.

Just like that, McCarthy gets a fresh start with a team that suddenly has a spot to fill. For a young quarterback whose time in Minnesota hasn't gone the way he hoped, this is a chance to reset, prove he belongs and show what he can do with a new organization.

Nobody gets to choose how these shots arrive in the NFL, and they don't always come with much forewarning. McCarthy didn't necessarily see this path coming, but the Giants' situation gives him something every player wants: another shot.

It's a second chance, and what he does with it could shape the next chapter of his career. It also means a move for both McCarthy and his wife, Katya.

J.J. McCarthy Shares a Sweet Moment With Wife Katya Before Giants Debut

McCarthy had a little extra encouragement before taking the field with the New York Giants on Sunday. Before going up against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium, the quarterback shared a hug and kiss with his wife, Katya, on the sidelines.

Dressed in jeans and a Giants sweatshirt, Katya flashed a smile as the two shared the sweet moment. She later posted a video of the exchange to her Instagram story, adding a loving message for her husband: "Love you❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥"

It was a personal moment before a big moment for McCarthy, who was getting his first real chance to make an impression in New York.

J.J. McCarthy and Katya are in the Big Apple

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy and New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Married in April, J.J. McCarthy and Katya have already had a year full of unexpected changes. McCarthy's NFL plans took a turn in September when the Vikings sent the 23-year-old quarterback to the Giants.

The move came as New York looked for help at quarterback, with Dart sidelined by a knee injury involving damage to his meniscus, MCL and PCL. The Giants had Jameis Winston available as a backup option, but they also looked beyond their existing lineup and made a deal for McCarthy.

The Giants came up short against the Saints, falling 34-27, but McCarthy had a strong performance and gave New York a reason for optimism. The former Michigan quarterback nearly pulled off a comeback, putting together an impressive fourth-quarter push that kept the game in reach.