J.J. McCarthy's Future Wife Katya Turns Heads in All-Black Boots Fit With Vikings QB

The season is over for J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings. Now he gets to spend time at home with fiancée Katya Kuropas and their new baby boy Rome where the new mom just crushed her latest fit.

McCarthy and the Vikings came on strong late in the season, finishing 9-8, but it wasn’t enough to squeeze into the playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) will look to build off his first season playing. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The second-year quarterback out of the Michigan Wolverines finished an injury-filled season with 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. This came after missing his entire rookie season with an injured knee.

RELATED: Who is Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas?

It was a big year personally, though, as Kuropas gave birth to Rome in September and has shown off some adorable moments like the special gift the team got him, and then him meeting the giant family dogs for the first time.

J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas with Rome. | Katya Kuropas/Instagram

Katya also was a bright spot with her fits all season like this head-turning look, and this all-black winner with a rare game-day fit for her in the stadium.

RELATED: JJ McCarthy’s fiancée Katya shows off baby boy’s Vikings’ winning fit vs. Lions

On Tuesday, McCarthy celebrated his 23rd birthday and Katya had a sweet message for him: “Happy birthday to the love of my life!!! You are so special to me and everything I could’ve ever asked for in a life partner 🤎🤎”

She’d then drop this knee-high boots stunner.

J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas | Katya Kuropas/Instagram

And this adorable photo of McCarthy and Rome with another special note:

J.J. McCarthy and baby Rome | Katya Kuropas/Instagram

McCarthy and Kuropas’ love story

The two have been together since 2018 in high school in Illinois. The got engaged shortly after McCarthy led the Wolverines to a national championship in 2024.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy kisses his then girlfriend Katya Kuropas to celebrate the Wolverines' 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

