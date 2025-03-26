John Calipari net worth: The wealth of the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball coach might surprise you
If there was a Mount Rushmore of important college basketball coaches, John Calipari would be right up there.
Born in Pennsylvania, Calipari's accomplishments in basketball are as impressive as any other coach's resume. His career has spanned nearly four decades between college ball and the NBA — and in 2015, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Calipari's success wasn't just on the court, but in his wallet as well. The coaching legend earned a pretty penny over all these years, but how much exactly is his worth?
Here is everything you need to know about his financial empire.
John Calipari's net worth
RELATED: Jeanie Buss net worth: Looking at the financial empire of the Lakers owner
As of 2025, Calipari has an estimated net worth of $45 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of that wealth came from the numerous coaching contracts he's received dating back to the 1980s.
Calipari's first major coaching position was at the University of Massachusetts (UMass), where he turned the struggling program into a Final Four contender in 1996. This led him to his one and only NBA coaching job for the New Jersey Nets. The organization paid him $15 million over five years but he would depart the team in 1999.
After the NBA, Calipari returned to college ball and was the head coach for the University of Memphis, a school he led to the National Championship in 2008.
In 2009, he took the head coaching job for the University of Kansas, where he saw massive success by reaching four Final Fours and winning the 2012 National Championship. The school paid him handsomely, including an enormous 10-year $86 million contract in 2019. Unfortunately for Kansas, he wouldn't be there that whole stretch.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith net worth: How much is the famed sports analyst worth?
In 2024, Calipari shocked the world when he left Kansas and took the head coaching position for the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are paying him $7 million per season. Part of his deal is that he gets automatic rollover years for March Madness tournament appearances, meaning he could remain with the team up until 2031.
Calipari did also earn some money through his endorsement deals. While the exact number is unknown, he did have an apparel deal through Kansas with Nike, as well as a personal contract with Nike.
In 2025, Calipari led Arkansas to a first-round victory over Kansas in the NCAA March Madness tournament. He's compiled over 800 career victories during his incredible coaching stretch — a number that will only increase as his coaching career continues.