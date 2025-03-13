Jeanie Buss net worth: Looking at the financial empire of the Lakers owner
The game of basketball cannot be told without mentioning the Buss family.
Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the Los Angeles Lakers franchise in 1979, and helped usher in a new age of professional basketball. Alongside him for the ride was his daughter, Jeanie, who worked closely with her father until he passed away in 2013.
After Dr. Buss's death, Jeanie and her three siblings (Jim, Johnny, Janie) inherited their dad's 66 percent stake in the Lakers before eventually turning over 100% control to Jeanie, who has run the team as president ever since.
But how much is Jeanie Buss worth? Here is everything you need to know about her financial empire.
Jeanie Buss's net worth
As of 2025, Jeanie has an estimated net worth of $700 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. A majority of this wealth comes from her role as Lakers president. The Lakers franchise currently has an evaluation of $6.5 billion.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith net worth: How much is the famed sports analyst worth?
Jeanie did have an internal battle with her brothers Jim and Johnny after they attempted to take control of the team from her in 2017. However, she survived the coup, which resulted in her having greater power for the franchise. She is now 100 percent in charge of all Lakers decisions on behalf of the Buss family, and represents the Lakers on the NBA's Board of Governors.
Experience was never an issue for Jeanie either. At the age of 19, she became the general manager for the professional tennis team, the Los Angeles Strings. This led to her securing a role as the president of the Great Western Forum arena, now known as the KIA Forum.
Basketball is not the only field Buss has her hand in. Back in 2017, Jeanie became the co-owner of WOW (Women of Wrestling). The organization was inspired by the famed GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling), which was chronicled in the hit Netflix series of the same name.
Jeanie's contributions for the Lakers continue to be felt today. She helped usher in the deal that brought LeBron James to the Lakers in 2018 and their eventual NBA Championship in 2020. She also negotiated the deal that brought Luka Doncic to the team in 2025.
Dr. Buss may have created his family's legacy in the 1980s, but Jeanie has helped grow it stronger than ever.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero
Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden
Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet
Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.
Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter