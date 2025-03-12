Stephen A. Smith net worth: How much is the famed sports analyst worth?
Few media personalities have captured an audience's attention the same way Stephen A. Smith has over the last decade.
Born in the Bronx, Smith's unmatched charm and gift for gab landed him several high-profile positions with ESPN, and has morphed him into one of the must-hear voices in all of sports.
In that time he's also grown widely popular on social media, amassing over 5 million followers on Instagram alone. Regardless of his social media growth, the area that Smith has really grown are his finances.
But how much is the famed and sometimes controversial analyst worth? Here is everything you need to know about his financial empire.
Stephen A. Smith's net worth
As of 2025, Smith has an estimated net worth of $85 million according to Finance Monthly. This is up over $40 million from Celebrity Net Worth due to his most recent lucrative contract extension with ESPN.
RELATED: Wayne Gretzky net worth: How much is the legendary hockey player worth?
Smith grinded his way from radio and print media to being such a high-prolific figure for ESPN. The globally recognized sports network gave him multiple contracts during his tenure. His first big deal came in 2014, when ESPN paid him $3 million per year.
In 2019, Smith quadrupled his earnings from the network when they offered him a five-year extension worth $60 million. In that time, Smith's sports coverage and personality only became more well recognized, so much so that political parties had considered endorsing the New York native for a presidential run.
That doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon though, especially after Smith's newest ESPN contract that was signed in early 2025. That deal saw Smith get $100 for a five-year extension, or $20 million per year.
Acting was another career that Smith pursued to make some extra cheddar. He has appearances in the hit soap series General Hospital, and had a role in Chris Rock's film, I Think I Love My Wife. He also had a cameo in Creed III, where he played himself.
Talks of Smith running for POTUS came up again after the 2024 election concluded. However, his newest contract with ESPN assured sports fans that he will be remaining in the field that got him so famous and wealthy in the first place.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero
Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden
Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet
Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.
Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter