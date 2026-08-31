Simone Biles was already walking away when Jonathan Owens realized they had forgotten something.

Biles joined her husband on the field ahead of the Indianapolis Colts' preseason finale against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Aug. 29, sharing a quick moment together before Owens went back to work.

There was a kiss. A hug. Biles even reached up to help adjust Owens' headband.

Then she turned to leave. Not so fast.

Owens immediately reached toward his wife and called her back. Biles spun around with a huge smile, and within seconds, it became obvious what was missing from their goodbye.

Their handshake.

The couple breezed through the personalized routine before Owens pulled Biles back toward him for another kiss.

“had to do their handshake too 😂,” the NFL wrote alongside video of the exchange.

It lasted only a few seconds, but Owens refusing to let Biles get away without finishing their routine made the moment.

Jonathan Owens Wasn't Letting Simone Biles Leave Just Yet

There are plenty of elaborate pregame routines across professional sports. Biles and Owens' version is considerably more personal.

The couple has spent years showing up for each other while balancing two athletic careers that routinely take them to different cities, states and even countries. On Saturday, that support looked a lot simpler.

Biles was on the sideline. Owens spotted her before the game. And even with kickoff approaching, they weren't skipping their handshake.

The funniest part was Biles' reaction when she realized what her husband wanted.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens share a sweet moment before the Indianapolis Colts preseason game. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was no hesitation. She immediately turned back toward Owens, smiling as they launched into the routine together.

The NFL's cameras happened to catch the whole thing, including the kiss that followed.

For Biles, it was another chance to support Owens as he settles into his first season in Indianapolis. The veteran safety signed with the Colts this offseason after spending the previous two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

And Biles has wasted little time embracing the change.

When Owens recently posted photos of himself wearing his new Colts colors at training camp, his wife dropped a rather enthusiastic review in the comments.

“this color on you🥵🥵,” Biles wrote. Consider her sold on Indianapolis.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Have Made Showing Up Their Thing

Biles' appearance Saturday also continued a pattern that has become a defining part of their relationship.

When one competes, the other tends to find a way to be there.

Owens famously traveled to Paris during the 2024 Olympics after the Bears granted him time away from training camp. He watched from the stands as Biles added four more Olympic medals to her collection, including three golds.

During football season, the roles reverse.

Biles has followed Owens from Houston to Green Bay to Chicago and now Indianapolis, regularly popping up on NFL sidelines to support him. Different uniforms have meant different game-day outfits for Biles, but the two have kept their pregame affection intact along the way.

They've also become pretty comfortable letting fans see the less polished parts of those moments.

Saturday wasn't some carefully staged photo opportunity. Biles was quite literally leaving. Owens just wasn't finished saying goodbye.

And apparently, no matter how many kisses and hugs come first, the handshake still counts.

