Jordyn Woods channels goddess-like energy in black dress alongside NBA boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods has never been shy of stealing the show with a unique fit — and the popular model/socialite did it once again at the Fashion Scholarship Fund gala event on Tuesday, April 8, in New York.
Woods, 27, attended the event alongside her boyfriend, New York Knicks superstar Karl-Anthony Towns. The power couple didn't disappoint with their fashionable styles, particularly Woods, whose knack for looking stunning is a big reason she's amassed 11.9 million followers on Instagram.
Speaking of Instagram, Woods posted what she and Towns, 29, wore shortly after the event on Tuesday. The Knicks center rocked some black pants and fancy white jacket, while Woods turned some heads with a black dress that channeled Greek goddess-esque vibes.
"A beautiful night for@fashionscholarshipfund with some beautiful people," Woods captioned the post.
Woods' fans couldn't resist hopping into the comments secion to sing her praises, and weigh in on her fiery fit.
One person gushed, "Beautiful!"
A second person added, "we want more of this!"
"always a pleasure glamming u," wrote a third.
While Woods and Towns stunned it up in the morning, Tuesday evening was a different story. Towns' Knicks lost a nail-biter to the Boston Celtics 119-117, falling to 0-4 against their East rivals this season.
Fortunately, the Knicks are headed to the playoffs thanks to elite play from Woods and fellow Knicks star, Jalen Brunson. Woods regularly attends Knicks games and shows off her fashionable tastes when doing it. Basketball fans are not only eagerly excited to watch the Knicks in the playoffs, but see what style Woods brings out for postseason action.