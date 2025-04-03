The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NBA WAG Jordyn Woods steps up her footwear game with gigantic blue boots

This is the latest in a series of extravagant looks she's been serving up lately.

Alex Gonzalez

Jordyn Woods attends Azazie Midsummer Soiree Event in Los Angeles, California, August 6, 2024.
Jordyn Woods attends Azazie Midsummer Soiree Event in Los Angeles, California, August 6, 2024. / BauerGriffin INSTARimages via IMAGO
Jordyn Woods always pulls up to the function in style, but her latest footwear takes it to another level — literally.

Influencer and NBA WAG Jordyn Woods prepares for New York Fashion Week.
Influencer and NBA WAG Jordyn Woods prepares for New York Fashion Week. / Jordyn Woods / Instagram

On Thursday, April 3, Woods took to her Instagram to show off the latest from her Woods by Jordyn fashion line. In a series of photos, Woods, — who is the girlfriend of New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns — is seen in a cozy-looking dark blue dress. She completed the fit with a blue bag and a matching pair of large blue boots.

Evidently, there’s more to the story, as the caption for the post reads “so do you guys think any of you guessed right on the next @woodsbyjordyn launch 🤭”

While these boots may look gigantic, it’s the latest of several unique looks she’s rocked in recent memory. This past Monday, March 31, Woods took to her Instagram page to share an outfit she wore at a recent Knicks game. The aforementioned outfit featured a draping fur coat.

As Woods has earned a lot of titles, — model, influencer, singer, and fashion line creator — and with a resume this impressive, she’s gotta have some memorable looks to go along with it. 

Jordyn Woods on the red carpet of the Mufasa premiere.
Jordyn Woods on the red carpet of the Mufasa premiere. / IMAGO / Future Image

Needless to say, we’re looking forward to seeing what she wears this Saturday, April 5, when the Knicks face the Atlanta Hawks.

KAT 2025
Mar 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
