Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods draped up in fur coat for game at Madison Square Garden

The popular model looked like a million bucks while supporting NBA superstar boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns in his game against the Portland Trailblazers. 

Mar 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after running into a Milwaukee Bucks player while driving to the basket in the first half at Fiserv Forum. / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Jordyn Woods knows how to dress to impress and proved that once again at the New York Knicks home game on Sunday, March 30.

The popular model, 27, rocked a sensational outfit for the game in support of her boyfriend, Knicks superstar Karl-Anthony Towns. Woods shared her look on Instagram on Monday, March 31, showing her fashionable fur coat on top of a bright Knicks-inspired orange turtleneck.

That wasn't all. Woods, who is also known for her friendship with Kylie Jenner, completed the look with ripped blue jeans and designer boots as she sat in the front row to cheer on Towns, 29, in his matchup against the Portland Trailblazers.

Woods recently posed for a photo with Towns and the New York Giants' newest quarterback, Russell Wilson, and his wife Ciara. The basketball star towered over the trio, but all looked excited to be representing the Big Apple's historic franchises.

The Knicks went on to defeat the Blazers 110-93 so Woods' outfit could have been a good luck charm for Towns and company. The big man finished the game with only 10 points but did pull down 11 rebounds and had 2 assists in the game. 

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

