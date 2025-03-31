Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods draped up in fur coat for game at Madison Square Garden
Jordyn Woods knows how to dress to impress and proved that once again at the New York Knicks home game on Sunday, March 30.
The popular model, 27, rocked a sensational outfit for the game in support of her boyfriend, Knicks superstar Karl-Anthony Towns. Woods shared her look on Instagram on Monday, March 31, showing her fashionable fur coat on top of a bright Knicks-inspired orange turtleneck.
That wasn't all. Woods, who is also known for her friendship with Kylie Jenner, completed the look with ripped blue jeans and designer boots as she sat in the front row to cheer on Towns, 29, in his matchup against the Portland Trailblazers.
Woods recently posed for a photo with Towns and the New York Giants' newest quarterback, Russell Wilson, and his wife Ciara. The basketball star towered over the trio, but all looked excited to be representing the Big Apple's historic franchises.
The Knicks went on to defeat the Blazers 110-93 so Woods' outfit could have been a good luck charm for Towns and company. The big man finished the game with only 10 points but did pull down 11 rebounds and had 2 assists in the game.