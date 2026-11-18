Jordyn Woods already knows what she's making Karl-Anthony Towns for Christmas dinner. Well, at least one part of it.

The New York Knicks star loves chicken. Beef and pork? He's never even tried them, according to his wife.

It's one of the more endearing revelations to come out of Woods' Nov. 17 interview with Architectural Digest, in which the fashion entrepreneur offered a refreshingly personal look at married life with the NBA champion.

Christmas carries a little extra sentiment for the couple these days. It was on Christmas Eve last year that Towns proposed to Woods, setting the stage for what would become one of the most memorable years of their lives.

An NBA championship and a wedding later, they're approaching their first Christmas as the Towns family.

Jordyn Woods Opens Up About Her First Christmas as Karl-Anthony Towns' Wife

As much as Woods loves the holidays, she's still figuring out how she and her husband will spend them together.

“This is my first married Christmas,” Woods told Architectural Digest. “I’ve only been married three months, but it’s our first holiday season, so I definitely need to try to figure out what our new traditions are.”

Of course, marrying an NBA star means Christmas Day isn't necessarily a day off.

With Towns slated to play on Dec. 25, Woods will be in the kitchen after the game. She loves cooking for the holidays, even if her husband's palate doesn't leave much room for experimentation.

“Karl’s a picky eater. He loves chicken, so some version of chicken,” she said. “He’s never had beef or pork or anything in his whole entire life.”

For all her enthusiasm for entertaining, Woods isn't planning an elaborate celebration this year. She'd rather spend time with family and, hopefully, get together with some of the Knicks players and their significant others.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Start a Sweet Family Tradition

There is one detail Woods couldn't wait to get right: their first family Christmas card.

Working with Minted, Woods chose two photographs from the couple's wedding. One captures Towns kissing her forehead, while the other shows the newlyweds laughing and raising their glasses at their reception.

She settled on an olive-green marbled design with gold foil, borrowing from the colors that featured prominently on their wedding day.

Woods wanted to share something from the wedding that not everyone had seen, giving their loved ones a keepsake from an extraordinary year.

The card itself bears a particularly meaningful detail, too. Beneath the wedding portrait, in small lettering, are four words:

“The Towns Family.”

