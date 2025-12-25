Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods announce engagement on Christmas with epic proposal

It was a Christmas Karl-Anthony Towns will never forget. Not only did he and the New York Knicks pull off an amazing win, but he and longtime girlfriend Jordyn Woods announced their engagement with his epic proposal.

With a game at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks came back in the fourth quarter to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-124 in a thriller where Towns had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Towns and the Knicks got a big win on Christmas. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

RELATED: Jordyn Woods shares makeup-free selfie before Karl-Anthony Towns' NBA Cup Final

But the game was secondary to the win he got off the court.

The couple has been embraced by New Yorkers and the two have embraced the New York life after Towns was traded to the Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves in September of 2024. We’ve seen them at New York Yankees games, and posing with New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara where the 7-foot Towns towered over them all.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Ciara, Russell Wilson | Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Now, there’s another thing to cheer about as Towns proposed in such a New York way atop the Empire State Building. They posted, “Marry Christmas 🎄❤️💍” and shard the happy moment.

RELATED: Jordyn Woods rocks next-level cowboy fit at Beyoncé show without KAT

Woods and Towns have been dating since 2020.

Woods always brings her best on game days, like this all-white stunner, and her custom KAT jeans for another game.

Now, she’ll be representing him as his fiancée at games while flashing this giant rock.

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring