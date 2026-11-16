Jordyn Woods made a birthday post for Karl-Anthony Towns that he will truly cherish.

The model and NBA champion said "I do" back in August after five years of dating. The couple had two wedding ceremonies to honor thier love, beginning with an intimate civil ceremony at the Santa Barbara courthouse. They would later have a larger ceremony with A-listers and Towns' teammates in Malibu.

Jordyn Woods Makes Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Karl-Anthony Towns

For the tribute, Woods brought the couple back to their biggest milestone in their love story by sharing never-before-seen photos of their Malibu wedding. In the first photo, it shows Woods candidly pointing at Towns while he copies a similar gesture and huge smile towards her.

The couple is dressed in their wedding attire, with Towns wearing his custom black Ralph Lauren suit and Woods donning her custom-designed silk-wool ball gown dress in ivory by Danielle Frankel.

In the second photo, the couple stands outside, surrounded by floral arrangements, smiling brightly at one another. In the snapshots that follow, Woods shared a behind-the-scenes photo of their 2025 Christmas engagement, embracing after the Knicks clinched the NBA title, and moments from their honeymoon.

The fashion entrepreneur began her message by writing that Towns holds several places in her world, including, being her "husband, best friend," and her "favorite person to do life with."

Woods shared how much she loves watching him grow and become more like the person he is destined to be. "Every year I think I couldn’t possibly love you more, and somehow I always do," she wrote. "Watching you grow, evolve, and continue to become the man you’re meant to be is one of the greatest privileges of my life."

"You deserve every beautiful thing this world has to offer, not just because of what you do, but because of who you are," she continued, before adding how special she feels to be his wife now. "This year has given us so much to celebrate, but becoming your wife will forever be my favorite part. I pray this next chapter brings you even more love, peace, purpose, and everything your heart desires."

Woods concluded her post by speaking about how much she loves their life together: "Life with you is my favorite adventure. I love you endlessly."

Towns responded to Woods' message on Instagram by reposting it to his Instagram Story and adding three large red heart emojis.

What's Next For Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods?

Woods and Towns are in their busy season.

The model, who just launched her first pop-up shop with her brand Woods by Jordyn in New York City last month, has been by Towns' side every step of the way, cheering him on with a courtside view.

The fashion entrepreneur recently shared a photo dump on Instagram showing her at Madison Square Garden, fashion events, and on the set of brand deals.

The NBA season is in full swing, and there is a lot of pressure on the reigning champions, who currently sit at 7-6 this season. The record does not reflect how well Towns is doing this season, as he's averaging 21.6 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

The next Knicks game is on the road as they face the Toronto Raptors on November 17 at 7:30 pm ET.