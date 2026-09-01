Jordyn Woods Reveals First Look at Karl-Anthony Towns Safari Honeymoon

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods are letting fans in on their safari honeymoon.

The couple got married on Aug. 15 in Malibu, California, and jetted off to three countries for a whirlwind honeymoon. On Aug. 31, Woods posted a video of her and Towns on their adventure to Nairobi, Tanzania, and Zanzibar.

The newlyweds showed snapshots of themselves in a 4x4 at the safari where zebras, lions, and elephants roamed. The couple also enjoyed a romantic hot air balloon ride at sunset, a bonfire on the beach, and an intimate dinner overlooking the ocean.

They also took some time to enjoy a boat ride and some snorkeling to observe marine life.

As the couple celebrated their honeymoon with some romantic moments and observations in nature, they did not pass up a silly time with one another. Throughout the video, the NBA star would break into song, and Woods had several dance breaks in the safari and on the beach.

Woods reflected on her time in Nairobi, Tanzania, and Zanzibar with a touching caption expressing her gratitude for their trip.

"A dream I didn’t know how to put into words, lived out in the wild with the love of my life," Woods wrote. "Africa, you were beyond anything I could have imagined. Our honeymoon felt like walking through a dream I never wanted to wake up from."

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' Malibu Wedding

Before Woods and Towns had "a dream" of a honeymoon visiting several countries in Africa, the couple said "I do" in an oceanfront ceremony in Malibu in front of their A-list guests.

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, and several of Towns' Knicks teammates, like Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby, attended the ceremony.

The couple was dressed to the nines for their wedding, with Woods wearing a custom Danielle Frankel gown, and Towns sporting a custom black Ralph Lauren suit.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' Civil Wedding

What's better than one wedding? Two!

Woods and Towns revealed that prior to their Malibu wedding, they had an intimate ceremony at the Santa Barbara courthouse, according to Vogue.

For the couple's civil ceremony, Towns stayed true to Ralph Lauren's tailored suit but changed his look to a khaki colored alternative. Woods wore a white silk crepe tailored jacket and a matching ankle-length pencil skirt. She added pumps and an oversized white hat for the big day.