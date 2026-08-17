Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Relationship Timeline

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have tied the knot.

The couple said "I do" in Malibu on Aug. 15 in front of their star-studded guests after six years of dating. Several moments that defined the special relationship that Woods and Towns have shared with fans over the years, bringing them to this milestone.

Take a look below to see how their love story came about.

They Began Dating In May 2020

Before their romantic relationship, the pair had known each other for several years. They initially met through a mutual friend "years ago" and remained friends.

The two leaned on one another for support following the death of Towns' mom, Jacqueline "Jackie" Cruz-Towns. The NBA star's mom died from complications from COVID-19 in April 2020.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) with Jordyn Woods after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woods has also lost a parent and was able to relate to his tragedy. The Woods by Jordyn founder lost her father, John Woods, in 2017 when she was 19. He died from cancer in January 2017, two weeks after being diagnosed. John was part of the entertainment industry, working on shows like "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" as a television sound engineer.

Towns shared on Woods' Instagram series "Regular-ish" in 2021 that while COVID came and brought challenges, "it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more. And we chose the latter.”

They Went Instagram Official In September 2020

A few months after they decided to give love a chance, the couple made their relationship public. The pair posed for a photo on the beach in matching Versace flame-designed swimsuits in Cabo, Mexico, to celebrate Woods' 23rd birthday.

In the caption Woods wrote, "I found you, then I found me."

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Get Engaged In December 2025

Over the course of five years together, Woods and Towns have supported one another as their career progressed.

Woods cheered Towns on during his playoff run with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks, and the NBA star had done the same with her business ventures, such as her fashion and accessories brand.

Their support system is just one aspect fans got to see between the couple over the years. They would go to several red carpet events together, take luxurious vacations, and even take a visit to the White House in 2022.

On Christmas Day 2025, Towns got down on one knee at the rooftop bar Overstory in New York City. The couple shared a joint post with the caption about their special day, writing, "Marry Christmas."

Woods shared in another post on Instagram that the proposal was extra special because Towns unknowingly duplicated an aspect of their special moment from her parents' marriage. She shared that her father proposed to her mom on Christmas Eve, which was a way that they were still able to "honor his memory."

Jordyn Woods Celebrates Karl-Anthony Towns NBA Championship Win

After 53 years, Towns and the New York Knicks brought an NBA championship back to the city. Woods has been by Towns' side throughout the playoff run and will be remembered for her "lucky citrus handbag."

She shared a heartfelt caption in part of how proud she was of his accomplishment: "Watching the humility you’ve carried through every high and low, the way you put your faith before everything else, the sacrifices you’ve made, and the joy you’ve brought to every moment has been so inspiring."

Woods even teased their wedding in the caption, writing, "Two rings in one year."

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Get Married In Malibu

It all led to their big day in August. 15, when they were surrounded by their closest friends and family to celebrate the huge milestone in their relationship.

The couple said "I do" in Malibu with guests like Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, and several of Towns' Knicks teammates, like Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby.