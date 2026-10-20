Jordyn Woods Teases Trophy-Inspired Look Ahead of Knicks Season Opener

Jordyn Woods is using the New York Knicks' championship for tonight's inspiration for the team's season opener.

Woods, who married Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns over the summer, shared a preview of her look for the Knicks matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Woods by Jordyn founder told People on Oct. 18 that she will be rocking the lucky bag, but with a twist. She is taking inspiration from the gold championship trophy and will have the lucky bag, which is originally in her brand's citrus orange color, in gold instead.

As for her outfit for tonight's game, Woods shared that she didn't yet have the pieces together.

Karl-Anthony Towns Raves About Jordyn Woods' Lucky Bag

Woods received the highest praise from her then-soon-to-be husband at the time following the Knicks' historic championship win over the San Antonio Spurs over the summer.

As Towns was holding the championship trophy, he said to the camera, "Papa we got the bag. The bag made it," before he jokingly added the bag's role in the historic win, "Bag's undefeated man, I want everyone in New York to know that bag won a championship."

Karl Anthony Towns speaks on his Fiancé Jordyn Woods’ lucky bag:



“I want everyone in New York to know that bag won a championship!"



😂😂😂@KarlTowns @jordynwoods pic.twitter.com/AvIntk11DO — HOOPS NATION (@_HoopsNation) June 14, 2026

While Towns played into the hysteria that the bag helped win the Knicks' championship, Woods later told People how she doesn't want to take credit for their hard work and praised how "super talented" the team is.

She did, however, find joy in fans asking about the purse, adding, "It was really fun how many people genuinely felt like we won because of this bag.”

Woods wore the bag throughout the Knicks NBA Finals run, except for Game 3 when President Donald Trump was in attendance and there was a strict no-bag policy implemented.

Where Can You Watch The Knicks vs. 76ers Game?

The Knicks will begin their title defense when they face the 76ers at 7 p.m. ET tonight. Fans can watch on NBC and stream on Peacock.

You can tune in to the reigning champions raising their banner at Madison Square Garden at 6:30 p.m. ET.