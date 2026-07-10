Josh Allen Reveals How He and Hailee Steinfeld Came Up With Unique Baby Name

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have entered a new chapter of their relationship after welcoming their baby girl back in April.

The couple, who said "I do" at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, in May 2025, are letting fans in on how they came up with the name of their daughter.

Steinfeld revealed the name of their daughter, Harper Haize Allen, via her Beau Society newsletter last month. In an interview with E! News, the 2024 NFL MVP revealed that "it was an early thought that we had."

As for exactly who came up with the name, the NFL star credits his wife. When asked if there was any significance to the name he also deferred to Steinfeld again, noting that, "she can answer that question better than I can.”

Since Steinfeld has been sharing insights into motherhood via her Beau Society newsletter, the story behind the name will most likely be revealed there in the future.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Welcome Daughter

Allen and Steinfeld have been leaving breadcrumbs about their daughter ever since the "Sinners" star announced she was pregnant.

The couple shared a black-and-white video on social media in December 2025 that showed the Buffalo Bills quarterback kissing the Oscar-nominated actress's growing belly. The pair filmed the video in a snowy field where they both had huge smiles on their faces.

Steinfeld announced the birth of their baby girl on April 2 via her newsletter, writing in part, "our baby girl has arrived." The actress added a photo of a stork holding their new bundle of joy.

It wasn't until Mother's Day that fans got a glimpse of Harper when the actress shared a photo of her daughter holding her finger. In the photo carousel, Steinfeld also added photos of the Mother's Day cards she received, dishes from the brunch, and Harper's feet in a strawberry onesie.

Josh Allen On Being A Dad

The 2026-2027 NFL season is Allen's first as a father, and he has expressed how his home life is different from last season but his approach is all the same. He shared that he is looking to go into this next season in a "similar fashion of trying to be the best person that I could be, trying to be the best player that I can be."

While Allen might have some new personal news going into the next season, so will his team. The Bills will be playing in the new $2.2 billion, 60,108-seat Highmark Stadium.

They will also have a new coach this season after Joe Brady was promoted from offensive coordinator. The Bills will host its first regular-season game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 17.