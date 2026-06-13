Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Personal Story About New Baby

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills had quite an offseason, because he welcomed his first baby with wife Hailee Steinfeld. The couple announced the birth of their baby girl on April 2, and even though they didn't dish on the specific date of the birth, they shared the news about her arrival in Steinfeld's "Beau Society" Substack newsletter.

Steinfeld has been sharing details, here and there, about the baby on her Substack, although she still hasn't revealed the baby's name yet. The "Sinners" actress regularly posts on Substack and sends out her newsletter to a long list of readers.

On Friday, June 12, Steinfeld sent out a summer edition of the newsletter, and in it, she answered readers' questions. One reader asked her about the new baby, and Steinfeld answered.

Hailee Steinfeld Says Her Baby With Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Has Already Taught Her Lessons

The reader named Sofie asked, "What's something your daughter has already taught you, even though she's still so little?"

Steinfeld responded, "Where to start?" Then, she named the one thing that she's learned so far from being a new mother.

"One of the most unexpected things I've learned from my daughter is the importance of modeling unconditional self-love," she said. "I'm obviously still learning what that looks like in practice, but during these early stages of motherhood, specifically with raising a daughter, I've realized that how I see myself is how she'll see herself. It's that simple."

So, Steinfeld has learned the important life lesson of "unconditional self-love" through her little girl. That's a beautiful thing.

Bills QB Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld on Her Favorite Summer Childhood Memories

Steinfeld was also asked to share her favorite summer memory growing up. It's rare when she gets so personal, but she shared that growing up, she and her family would vacation on Lake Mead, and she was in the water all day.

"I have the best memories, from splashing around at the beach — always in a huge sunshirt my mom made me wear, which, looking back, I'm very grateful for — to jumping off the boat in the middle of the lake where the water feels so much colder," she said in the newsletter.

Steinfeld added that she and her brother still talk about those memories and the "lake sandwiches" they would eat. Even though the sandwiches were the same kind they would eat at home, they just "always tasted better at the lake." That's so relatable for nearly anyone who's had a picnic on the beach.