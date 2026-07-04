Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Fourth of July Plans

Hailee Steinfeld is spending her first Fourth of July holiday as a mom, and she and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen are celebrating the red, white and blue with their daughter, Harper Haize Allen.

The actress is from the Los Angeles area, so she's used to summer weather. That said, it makes sense that Steinfeld says she's a "self-proclaimed summer person" and absolutely loves the Fourth of July.

Now, Steinfeld is opening up about what this holiday means to her in the July 3 edition of her "Beau Society" Substack newsletter. The "Sinners" actress is also sharing her Fourth of July favorites.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Her Fourth of July Outfit

"This weekend, I'm pulling inspiration from a vintage Ralph Lauren ad: I want old denim cutoffs, crumpled linen, wicker baskets, blue-and-white stripes, windows down, Angel margaritas in a cooler, a bowl of cherries in the fridge next to a homemade apple pie," she says in her newsletter.

She adds: "Our plans will be loose and flexible — as the best plans are. But if you need last-minute ideas for what to wear, bake, or watch after your post-beach shower, I have some thoughts."

So, she, Allen and the baby have "loose and flexible" plans. It doesn't sound like that means they were at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, but that remains to be seen.

Hailee Steinfeld Names Her Favorite Fourth of July Movies

Steinfeld adds that "when the group is freshly showered and sun-tired after a long day of activities, it’s a good time for a movie. On the 4th of July, I want something that feels like classic summer."

She names her favorites for this weekend, which include "The Parent Trap," "Dirty Dancing" and "The Sandlot." You can't go wrong with those flicks.

Finally, Steinfeld also shared her current food obsession: cherries.

"I'm a little cherry obsessed lately. Is there anything better than opening your fridge to a big bowl (or bag) of cherries?? I don't think so," she says in the post. "I'd say you can make something with them, but I prefer them as a snack right off the stem, which I'll be doing this weekend. For meals, I’m making a few things ahead."

Other meals she has planned for Allen and the family during the Fourth include a big corn casserole, apple pie and chimichurri burgers, the latter which is a "fresh take on your average burger," adding a "grilled onion, poblano pepper, and avocados." She also gives readers an apple pie recipe on her "Beau Society" page.