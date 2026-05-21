Bills QB Josh Allen Has Perfect Answer on Wife Hailee Steinfeld’s Pet Peeves

Every marriage has its quirks, with even the best relationships having pet peeves eventually rise to the surface. For Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Sinners actress Hailee Steinfeld, their marital bliss is no exception to the inevitable pet peeves.

As the pair nears their first wedding anniversary, it makes sense that they can name little things the other person does that can irritate them. Fortunately, though, the A-List couple seems to have a solid foundation of healthy communication to base their relationship on and to utilize for balancing out their differences.

But that didn't stop Allen from putting Hailee - and himself - on the spot by revealing the things he does which drive his wife crazy. In a fun, lighthearted way, of course!

The couple welcomed their first child earlier this year, and have been enjoying a cozy offseason at home with their newborn. But that doesn't mean the Buffalo Bills QB has been in hibernation. Rather, he's made some rather hilarious appearances on social media and podcasts, where he's provided entertaining anecdotes alongside sneak peeks into his marriage.

Josh Allen says that his wife's pet peeve is something he inherited from his own dad

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) smiles at something someone said before the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During an interview appearance on Trainwreck Sports, the Bills QB was asked, "What's something that you do that's a pet peeve [of] Hailee's?"

"Ooh, that she doesn't like?" replied Allen, who only needed a split second to come up with the perfect answer. "Anytime she tries to, like, if I've got something in my beard or in my mustache and she tries to reach for it... I always, like, bark and snap."

After a failed attempt to stifle chuckles from both the interviewer and NFL star, Allen continued by explaining how he inherited the habit, "It's something my dad did, you know, when we'd be little kids touching the whiskers on his face and he'd like, 'Aargh!'"

Bringing the conversation back to how the mannerism isn't his wife's favorite but provides the couple with some lighthearted jabbing, he circled back to the interviewer's original question by saying, "So every time I do that, it gets her every single time. And that's... I can't not do it! It's like, it's there for the taking, and I have to take it."