Josh Hart's Wife Shannon Shares Personal Moments From Knicks Parade

The New York Knicks are still soaking it all in after delivering the franchise's first NBA championship in more than 50 years.

These players weren't even born the last time the Knicks won a championship, so it's wild to think that now they're carrying on the New York legacy decades later.

Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson were all celebrating at the Knicks' ticker-tape parade on Thursday. They were treated like royalty as the parade made its way around Manhattan as the crowd cheered their names and praised them for their victory.

Hart's wife, Shannon Hart, formerly Shannon Phillips, was also at the event. The two got married in August 2021 and welcomed their twin sons, Hendrix Aaron and Haze Dana, in May 2023.

Shannon Hart Shares Knicks Parade Moments

Shannon took to social media to share a range of photos from the parade on her Instagram story. The clips show her in the crowd, as well as footage of Josh walking down the red carpet and getting honored by the city.

Shannon also took to the platform to share photos of her Josh celebrating after the Kicks' championship win. The couple is posing with their children, taking in the moment. She also posted a parade shot on a balcony overlooking the action in NYC.

"Incredibly proud. Champs of the World," she wrote in the caption, along with several exclamation marks.

Shannon is a registered nurse, and she and Josh were high school sweethearts. They met after he transferred to Washington, D.C.'s Sidwell Friends School. Their first date, according to the New York Times, was at the campus cafe, the Fox Den.

Josh Hart Feels Like the 'Same Person' After Win

During the parade, Hart talked about the victory. He hasn't let it get to his head.

"I feel like I'm the same person," he told the New York Post. "They can look in the mirror, they can see themselves, just because that’s how I look at myself. I just happen to hoop. I think the city really embraced me, my style of play, me as a person. When you do that, you feel like you're able to go out there and play your best."

While Hart was strong for the entire NBA Finals, he really shone during the team's Game 1 against the Spurs. In that game, he made history as the first NBA star in a Finals matchup to lead both teams in rebounds (15), assists (six) and steals (four).