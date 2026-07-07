Taylor Swift's Princess Wedding Gown is a Big Win for Dior

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stole the show over the Fourth of July weekend whn they officially got married, and Swift did so in a Dior wedding dress.

Sure, it was the 250th birthday of the United States, but last weekend was really all about Swift and Kelce, as the pop singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end said "I do" in front of 1,000 guests.

Swift and Kelce exchanged their vows at Madison Square Garden on Friday. It's hard to keep something as significant as a celebrity wedding secret for long, especially one at a major New York City arena, so it's not a surprise that the wedding venue leaked. The wedding day featured a bevy of celebrity guests from the entertainment and sports worlds.

Taylor Swift Wedding Dress: Dior Designer Jonathan Anderson Rises to the Occasion

Leading up to the event, one of the biggest questions surrounded who would design Swift's gown.

As it turns out, it was Jonathan Anderson, who serves as Dior's women's, men's and haute couture collections creative director. The New York Times first broke the news on Friday, and it's been confirmed by numerous outlets since.

So, what does this mean for Dior? A lot.

In a Monday report from Reuters, the publication champions this move as a significant one for the Dior brand. Let's be real: It doesn't get much bigger than designing Swift's wedding dress.

"In a coup for Parisian fashion house Christian Dior, both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wore Haute Couture ‌designs by creative director Jonathan Anderson for their wedding in New York, handing the label an edge in its intensifying rivalry with Chanel for fashion's most coveted celebrity endorsements," Helen Reid notes in the feature.

Reid adds that it's obviously a "big win for ​41-year-old Anderson, eager to prove himself just a year into his role leading the French luxury house."

The Dior vs. Chanel Competition Heats Up

Dior beating out Chanel for the Swift gown is a pretty big blow to the latter in this fashion competition.

Earlier this year, Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy debuted his wedding chops by making the beaded bridal gown for singer Dua Lipa's wedding. But that won't come close to the attention Dior gets for Swift.

"Swift's 273 million Instagram followers and loyal global fanbase give the label ​a level of visibility few marketing campaigns could match," Reid of Reuters notes.

Because of the Swift wedding dress, Dior will be cemented in fashion history until the end of time. It cements the brand in pop culture for years and decades to come.