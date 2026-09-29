Justin Verlander Opens Up About Wife Kate Upton, Family Joining Him in MLB Farewell

Justin Verlander's final game in a Detroit Tigers uniform was already an emotional goodbye.

Then his family, including wife Kate Upton, stepped onto the field and turned the moment into something he says he'll never forget.

The former MLB star opened up about his retirement during a Tuesday, Sept. 29, appearance on Good Morning America, his first television interview since walking away from baseball. Verlander's final outing came Sept. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when his 7-year-old daughter, Genevieve, surprised him as he prepared to leave the mound for the last time.

"It hit me hard," Verlander told Michael Strahan on the show. "There was so much emotion all weekend. Obviously, your life as you know it is coming to an end, and I feel like I ran my race and gave everything I had to the game."

Justin Verlander Had One Simple Message for His Daughter

Kate Upton and Bellamy Brooks Verlander wait for the beginning of Justin Verlander career celebration. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Verlander said he didn't immediately realize what was happening when Tigers manager A.J. Hinch approached the umpire rather than coming straight toward him. Then he saw Genevieve making her way onto the field.

The longtime pitcher said having Genevieve there for the final goodbye was more meaningful than he could have imagined.

"To have her run out there and to be able to embrace her at the end of my career is just like, I couldn't imagine a better scenario," he added.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander is greeted by his wife Kate Upton after the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the two hugged, Verlander realized Genevieve was seeing a different side of her dad.

"I'm just embracing her and she's, like, feeling me. You can see in the video, my whole body is convulsing," he said. "I'm crying so hard."

Verlander wanted his daughter to understand that the tears weren't coming from sadness.

One last ride!



Justin Verlander makes his final career start today for the @Tigers 👏 pic.twitter.com/wxA0iWKxrZ — MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2026

"I just wanted to make sure she knew that I was in a good place and I'm so happy she was out there with me," he said. "So I whispered in her ear, 'I'm just so happy.'"

Justin Verlander Talks About How Final Goodbye Was a Family Moment

The moment marked the end of Verlander's 21-season MLB career, but he wasn't ready to walk away from the field alone. His wife, Upton, and their 15-month-old son, Bellamy, also joined him and Genevieve.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander throws a pitch during his last MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think they were going to try to separate Kate and Bellamy, and I was like, 'No, come on, we're walking off together,'" he said.

As Verlander took in the cheers, music and final hugs from teammates, he said he was focused on soaking it all in.

Verlander's retirement follows an injury-plagued final season. After making his first start in April, he struggled to stay healthy enough to make another sustained return to the mound. So, this is a sweet comeback.