Justin Verlander Opens Up About Wife Kate Upton, Family Joining Him in MLB Farewell
Justin Verlander's final game in a Detroit Tigers uniform was already an emotional goodbye.
Then his family, including wife Kate Upton, stepped onto the field and turned the moment into something he says he'll never forget.
The former MLB star opened up about his retirement during a Tuesday, Sept. 29, appearance on Good Morning America, his first television interview since walking away from baseball. Verlander's final outing came Sept. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when his 7-year-old daughter, Genevieve, surprised him as he prepared to leave the mound for the last time.
"It hit me hard," Verlander told Michael Strahan on the show. "There was so much emotion all weekend. Obviously, your life as you know it is coming to an end, and I feel like I ran my race and gave everything I had to the game."
Justin Verlander Had One Simple Message for His Daughter
Verlander said he didn't immediately realize what was happening when Tigers manager A.J. Hinch approached the umpire rather than coming straight toward him. Then he saw Genevieve making her way onto the field.
The longtime pitcher said having Genevieve there for the final goodbye was more meaningful than he could have imagined.
"To have her run out there and to be able to embrace her at the end of my career is just like, I couldn't imagine a better scenario," he added.
As the two hugged, Verlander realized Genevieve was seeing a different side of her dad.
"I'm just embracing her and she's, like, feeling me. You can see in the video, my whole body is convulsing," he said. "I'm crying so hard."
Verlander wanted his daughter to understand that the tears weren't coming from sadness.
"I just wanted to make sure she knew that I was in a good place and I'm so happy she was out there with me," he said. "So I whispered in her ear, 'I'm just so happy.'"
Justin Verlander Talks About How Final Goodbye Was a Family Moment
The moment marked the end of Verlander's 21-season MLB career, but he wasn't ready to walk away from the field alone. His wife, Upton, and their 15-month-old son, Bellamy, also joined him and Genevieve.
"I think they were going to try to separate Kate and Bellamy, and I was like, 'No, come on, we're walking off together,'" he said.
As Verlander took in the cheers, music and final hugs from teammates, he said he was focused on soaking it all in.
Verlander's retirement follows an injury-plagued final season. After making his first start in April, he struggled to stay healthy enough to make another sustained return to the mound. So, this is a sweet comeback.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Anne Erickson is a sports and entertainment journalist, covering a range of sports, including the NFL, NBA and college. Her work spans interviews with big names, such as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports and more. Erickson’s work has been published via Newsweek, ESPN, Fox Sports, Heavy Sports and more. Anne Erickson has both a bachelor's and master's degree from Michigan State University.Follow AnneErickson