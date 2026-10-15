Kai Trump's first season as a college golfer has taken an unexpected turn, but the 19-year-old is already looking ahead to her comeback.

The University of Miami freshman revealed Wednesday, Oct. 14, that she underwent surgery to repair a wrist injury sustained during her first collegiate tournament. Sharing a photo from her hospital bed, Trump explained why she ultimately decided to have the procedure despite initially hoping to avoid it.

For someone who had spent months preparing for her next chapter in golf, the setback was hardly how she imagined her freshman season unfolding.

Still, Trump's message was remarkably upbeat.

"While I had hoped to avoid surgery, after talks with my family, coaches, and athletic training staff I know I made the best decision for my long-term health and my future in the game I love," she wrote on Instagram.

"It's certainly not how I envisioned the next few months, but sometimes the journey takes an unexpected turn, and I'm choosing to embrace this one with patience, and a whole lot of determination."

Kai Trump Reveals Details Behind Wrist Surgery

The injury dates back to Trump's collegiate debut at the Golfweek Fall Challenge in South Carolina.

During the tournament, Trump attempted a shot near a cart path and unknowingly struck concrete beneath the surface. She later described feeling a shock travel through her arm.

Although initial testing indicated she hadn't completely torn her wrist, doctors subsequently identified a small area of damage involving cartilage and ligaments.

Trump initially pursued treatment in hopes of avoiding an extended absence from competition, including receiving stem cell injections. Ultimately, however, surgery became the chosen course of action.

Her Instagram announcement included a hospital photo showing her left wrist in a cast, with her arm supported by a sling.

"I recently underwent surgery to repair a wrist injury I sustained during my first tournament of the season," Trump explained.

The timing is particularly disappointing given how much anticipation surrounded her arrival at Miami.

Trump committed to the Hurricanes in August 2024 and began her freshman year this fall. Her first collegiate tournament was supposed to mark the beginning of a new chapter, one she had spent years working toward.

Instead, she's now facing a recovery period that will keep her away from competitive golf.

Trump hasn't announced a specific return date.

Kai Trump Remains Optimistic About Her Golf Comeback

Despite the setback, Trump made it clear that she's approaching her recovery with gratitude rather than frustration.

"Recovery will take time, but I'm incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by amazing people who continue to lift me up, encourage me, and remind me that every challenge is an opportunity to grow," she wrote.

"Having the right people by your side makes all the difference, and I couldn't be more grateful."

She also thanked Dr. Carlson and the medical team at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, along with her teammates, coaches, family and everyone who has supported her.

The injury comes during an already emotional transition for Trump.

Just weeks before beginning college, she shared a candid YouTube vlog documenting her final days at home in Jupiter, Florida. In the video, she became emotional while saying goodbye to friends and family before moving to Miami.

"I'm not a very emotional person at all, so this is like really weird for me to cry," she admitted at the time.

Now, only a short time into her college experience, she's navigating another adjustment, one that requires putting her competitive ambitions on hold.

But Trump's latest message suggests she hasn't lost sight of what brought her to Miami in the first place.

"For now, it's all about healing, and trusting the process," she wrote. "I can't wait to be back with my team, doing what I love. I'll be back before you know it, stronger and more grateful than ever!"

For Trump, the immediate priority is recovery. The golf course will still be there when she's ready to return.

