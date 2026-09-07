Kai Trump has officially traded home in Jupiter, Fla., for college life in Miami, and her freshman setup is a little different from the typical dorm room.

The 18-year-old golfer gave fans a full tour of her new Miami apartment over the weekend as she begins her freshman year at the University of Miami, where she is a member of the Hurricanes women's golf team. Trump acknowledged right away that she knows how fortunate she is to call the place home.

“I'm very, very lucky to have this obviously as a freshman,” Trump said in her YouTube video. “I love it. It's very nice coming home to no one.”

The daughter of Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. had already documented the emotional side of leaving home for college. This time, she showed exactly where she is settling in.

And there is plenty to see.

Inside Kai Trump's New Miami Apartment

Trump started the tour in the kitchen, which she called her “favorite part” for a straightforward reason: she “eat[s] a lot.”

The open kitchen features a large island with seating, modern appliances and plenty of counter space. From there, Trump moved into the living room, where a white couch sits near a fireplace that quickly earned another superlative.

“[There's] my fireplace, which is, like, I think, the coolest part of this,” she said.

The apartment also has a guest bathroom and a separate office where Trump can do her schoolwork, an important addition considering the schedule waiting for her as a college athlete. Her bedroom includes an attached bathroom and walk-in closet.

Trump has already started making the otherwise neutral space her own. She showed viewers a black-and-white photograph of gondolas in Aspen, Colo., explaining that she loves skiing, along with a New York City skyline print and personal photos. Among them is a picture of Trump riding in a golf cart with her grandfather, President Donald Trump.

The apartment may be new, but it does not sound as though Trump expects to spend much time sitting around in it.

Kai Trump Begins Her Freshman Season With Miami Golf

Trump is officially listed as a freshman on Miami's 2026-27 women's golf roster. Her pre-college résumé includes experience on the Srixon Medalist Tour, AJGA and South Florida PGA circuits, along with multiple top finishes in Florida junior events. She also helped her high school program win four consecutive district team titles.

Miami enters the season ranked No. 21 in Golf Channel's preseason rankings, with Trump among the newcomers joining coach Janice Olivencia's roster.

That commitment is already shaping Trump's freshman experience.

“College life is fun,” she said in her apartment tour. “When you're a student-athlete, that makes it hard. ... I haven't really explored Miami yet because I'm so busy with the golf, but I'm here for golf, I'm not here to party in Miami, so I guess that's OK.”

She still has a familiar escape less than two hours up the Florida coast. Trump said her golf equipment, trainers and coaches remain in Jupiter, so she heads home when her schedule allows.

“I've got all my golf stuff and my trainers and coaches all in Jupiter, so if I have an off day, I try and go home,” she explained. “It's been great.”

Her first weeks of college have not been completely smooth. Trump previously documented an emotional goodbye to her family and friends before the move, and she has also dealt with strep throat, a sinus infection and what she believed was food poisoning.

But the apartment tour offered a much lighter glimpse at the life she is building in Miami.

The kitchen is stocked. The golf clubs are never far away. And for the first time, Trump has a place of her own to come home to after practice.

