Former President Trump's Granddaughter Commits to Play Golf For Hurricanes; First Alert: August 19, 2024
Kai Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, has verbally committed to play for the women's golf team at the University of Miami.
The 45th President's granddaughter is a scratch golfer. She typically plays golf with her famous grandfather at his luxurious golf courses.
"I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," she wrote on social media. Kai Trump has 375,000 followers in Instagram.
Kai Trump is best known for her speech at the Republican National Convention, delivered just after the former President was shot in Butler, PA.
"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his, but then I have to remind him that I'm in school and I'll have to call him back later," Trump's granddaughter said while at the RNC.
She had her share of offers to play golf at many top universities. She decided to attend the University of Miami and play for the much heralded female golf program.
"I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami," she wrote.
The story was first reported by Fox News and Outkick.com.
"I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on. Last but not least I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity. I am supper [sic] excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!"
