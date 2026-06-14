Karl-Anthony Towns' Fiancée Jordyn Woods' Lucky Bag Was Undefeated During Knicks Playoff Run

For New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns' fiancée, Jordyn Woods, her bright orange ostrich bag may have started as a fashion accessory at the start of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

But by the time that the Knicks had secured their first NBA Championship title in over 50 years, her bag had become one of the team's supposed lucky charms and a fan-favorite tradition of this year's NBA Finals.

Since the start of this year's NBA post-season, Woods has kept her trusty accessory by her side. Designed by the 28-year-old herself for her fashion brand "Woods by Jordyn," her staple ostrich bag looks as though it was instead designed to be a perfect match for the New York team's signature shade of orange.

When there was a no-bag policy implemented ahead of Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, the model and content creator decided to apply the power of positive thinking by pivoting to a launch of her clothing brand's Stunt Sandal in the same orange hue as her bag.

May 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) greets his fiancee, Jordyn Woods, after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 108-102 in game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Wearing the shoes, which are a nearly identical match for Woods' handbag, she proclaimed that she was able to keep the spirit of her 'lucky bag' alive for the Knicks as they continued their journey to their 2026 NBA Championship.

Fans on Social Media Have Enthusiastic Reactions to the Handbag's Honor After Knicks Championship Victory

Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs during the 2026 NBA Finals Series | IMAGO / Xinhua

To highlight the celebrity status that her bag earned for itself during the NBA Finals in particular, both Jordyn Woods and ESPNW took to Instagram within the hour after the New York Knicks won the ultimate series against the Spurs to commemorate the bag's role in this year's NBA Playoffs.

Reactions from fans immediately began pouring into the comments section of the social media post, with many fans excitedly professing their love for the bag and admiration for the fashion accessory's personified standing.

Among the most enthusiastic fan expressions were comments like, "She [Jordyn Woods] had everyone united in that bag." and "Put it in the Louvre." Other comments were written as indirect compliments towards the designer, with sentiments like, "Luckiest bag in the world tbh."

When standing next to her fiancé as he held up the winning championship trophy following the victorious conclusion of Game 5 in San Antonio, it was Towns who gave the most profound statement of all about his soon-to-be wife's design and its pivotal presence during the Knicks' playoffs run when he said, "The bag is undefeated!"