Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Jordyn Woods Birthday Message With New Moniker

Jordyn Woods-Towns is celebrating her first birthday as a wife, and Karl-Anthony Towns couldn't wait to wish her a happy birthday with her new moniker.

The New York Knicks star shared a short and sweet message on X on Sept. 23 for Jordyn, writing: "Happy Birthday Mrs. Towns," he wrote, adding a red heart and rose emoji.

"Love you Mr. Towns," Jordyn wrote back with a red heart emoji.

Love you Mr. Towns ❤️ — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) September 23, 2026

The NBA champion also shared the same message to his Instagram Story alongside a photo from their wedding.

Last year, Karl-Anthony shared a photo of the couple in Paris alongside snapshots of their year together.

"Another year more beautiful than the last. Happy Birthday mi corazón," he wrote in the caption with a red rose and rose emoji.

Jordyn Woods Celebrates 28th Birthday In Style

Jordyn shared her own post in celebration of her 28th birthday in Italy for Milan Fashion Week. She shared a photo of herself outside, posing in front of a black car. The fashion entrepreneur wore a short black lace slip dress that she paired with an oversized black blazer and matching lace tights.

"For those that celebrate… happy libra season midnight in Milan so happy birthday to meeee what a year," Jordyn captioned the post.

Several of her followers wished the 28-year-old a happy birthday including her younger sister, Jodie Woods, Knicks star Josh Hart's wife Shannon Hart, and, of course, her husband, who shared three red heart emojis in response to her post.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Wedding

Karl-Anthony and Jordyn said "I do" on Aug. 15 in Malibu following their intimate civil ceremony in Santa Barbara a few days before.

The wedding was packed with A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, and Ben Stiller. Several of Towns' Knicks teammates, also joined in on the couple's big day, including Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby, who attended the ceremony.

When speaking to Vogue, Jordyn shared that what she remembered most was the "feeling in the room" and how happy everyone was to be a part of their special moment.

After the wedding ceremony, the couple went on an African safari adventure, visiting Nairobi, Tanzania, and Zanzibar to celebrate their honeymoon. They shared a video on Instagram with a recap of their time in a hot-air balloon, observing animals on the safari, like zebras and elephants, as well as some romantic moments on the beach.

"A dream I didn’t know how to put into words, lived out in the wild with the love of my life," Jordyn wrote in the caption. "Africa, you were beyond anything I could have imagined. Our honeymoon felt like walking through a dream I never wanted to wake up from."