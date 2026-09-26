Justin Verlander Delivers an Emotional Message to Tigers Fans Before Final Start

It's time to bid farewell to a baseball legend. On Saturday, Justin Verlander will dig his toe into the rubber and deliver the final pitches of his historic major league career.

Since making his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2005, Verlander has dazzled fans with his elite arsenal. He's one of the most accomplished pitchers of all time: a 3-time Cy Young Award winner, 2-time World Series champion, Triple Crown winner, MVP, and has 3,554 strikeouts.

On Friday, Verlander addressed the Tigers fans ahead of his final start.

An Emotional Goodbye

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers celebrated Verlander on Friday night. His daughter, Genevieve, threw out the first pitch. Verlander delivered an emotional message to the Detroit faithful.

"I want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. We've been through a lot over the years," Verlander said. "I always hoped that I would get the chance to come back to Detroit to finish my career where it all started."

"Although I certainly didn't intend for things going the way they did this season. Your love and support has meant the world to me and got me through what has been a very tough season," Verlander said. "That love and support has solidified to me that I am, and always will be, a Detroit Tiger. Thank you."

Verlander has only made one start this year. He was placed on the injured list in April with left hip inflammation, before a hamstring injury sidelined him until now. Obviously, the 43-year-old signed a one-year deal to contribute, but it didn't end up up going that way.

“Obviously it's been frustrating, not at all how I envisioned the year going,” Verlander said, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. “I honestly didn't envision this being the last season, but that's the way things go, and [I] slowly came to the realization through the course of the year when I just couldn't get back out there. That's been quite difficult, but I've come to terms with it and feel good about where things are at.”

But now the future Hall of Famer gets to leave on his terms. He'll pitch in front of a supportive Tigers crowd and attempt to deliver a vintage Verlander moment.

The Tigers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 on Friday night. Spencer Torkelson had a big night, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. It was a fun night celebrating Verlander, and hopefully that will carry over into Saturday's game.