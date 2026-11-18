Kevin Durant might be long gone from Phoenix, but one expensive piece of his Arizona life is still hanging around – his former home.

The Houston star has relisted his sprawling Paradise Valley mansion for $13.9 million, a year after leaving the Suns.

Durant's Purchased the Home From NFL WR DeAndre Hopkins

Durant, 38, originally purchased the home in 2023 for $12.9 million from former NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.



The property was used as his primary residence for his two-and-a-half-year run with Phoenix before he was traded to Houston in 2025.

Nov 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dunks the ball during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Durant has tried to unload the home more than once.

The NBA star first tried to sell the mansion in September 2025 for $14.495 million. He later trimmed the price to $13.995 million before taking the home off the market completely, according to Realtor.com.

Now, it's back on the market again. And whoever scoops it up is getting plenty of house for the money.

Inside Kevin Durant's $13.9 Million Arizona Mansion

The sprawling home spans 10,865 square feet and sits on a comfortable 1.72 acres.

It features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, poured-concrete walls, and a sleek design throughout.

The kitchen is decked out in dark cabinetry, high-end appliances, and a black marble island, while the primary suite opens directly out onto a luxurious outdoor space.

The home also comes with a movie theater, sauna, and steam shower.

One of the biggest features of Durant's former home is the 2,000-square-foot garage, offering the new buyer plenty of room for an impressive car collection.

The outdoor area is one of the biggest draws of the property. It features an 82-foot lap and reflecting pool and offers stunning views of Camelback Mountain, the Praying Monk, and Piestewa Peak.

Kevin Durant Has Moved To Houston

Durant's former pad is back on the market as the NBA star continues to settle into his next chapter in Houston.

Whether the second attempt at listing brings a buyer remains to be seen, but the home certainly isn't lacking any star power after being occupied by both Durant and Hopkins.

Durant Was Traded from Phoenix to Houston In July 2025

Durant's time with the Suns officially ended in July 2025, when Phoenix traded the 16-time All-Star to the Houston Rockets in a historic seven-team deal.

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston sent Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to Phoenix in the blockbuster deal, along with multiple draft assets.

The 38-year-old has remained with Houston since the trade and later signed a contract extension with the Rockets in October 2025.