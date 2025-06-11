Kevin Durant’s former luxurious Oklahoma City townhome listed for just $35
Kevin Durant’s former team the Oklahoma City Thunder are chasing the team’s first championship in the NBA Finals vs. the Indiana Pacers. His former residence there is also for sale, but with a twist: It’s listed for just $35 to honor the man known as KD.
Durant was with the franchise from 2007-2016 with the first year being with the Seattle SuperSonics before the team relocated to OKC. He led the team along with James Harden and Russell Westbrook to the 2012 NBA Finals before falling to LeBron James’ superteam, the Miami Heat.
Despite bolting for the Golden State Warriors in 2016 where he teamed up with Stephen Curry and won back-to-back championships, the now Phoenix Suns player is still beloved for his time with the team — his 35 jersey will be retired there one day and no doubt he’ll go into the Hall of Fame with the franchise that drafted him.
So beloved, in fact, his former 3900-square-foot townhome was listed for the price of his jersey number: 35. It features multiple levels, four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and two kitchens. It also has its own elevator going from the garage up to the penthouse. Durant himself originally designed the home as well.
Obviously, it won’t sell for $35 as the property is worth around $1 million, according to the real estate company, but it’s fun to see that listing price.
It also looks like the 36-year-old Durant’s time with the Suns may be up this offseason and he’ll be in the real estate market again in a new city.
For now, he’s getting some love in his former NBA city.
