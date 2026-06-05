While Kevin Durant is one of the most famous and successful basketball players this century, there isn't much known about his personal or romantic life.

What is known is that Durant was engaged to Monica Wright (who is now the GM of the Toronto Tempo WNBA franchise) in 2013 before ultimately deciding to call the engagement off about a year later, thus ending their relationship.

There has also been speculation that the Houston Rockets standout was dating former WNBA player Liz Cambage in 2025, but neither of these two ever confirmed these rumors.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 37-year-old clearly tried to keep his dating life under wraps. And this manifested in a hilarious situation on June 3 that has now become a viral story.

On Thursday night, cameras caught Durant walking into Nobu in Malibu with an unidentified woman. However, that's only one intriguing element to the story. When Durant realized that there were paparazzi present, he tried to hide behind a bush so that he wouldn't be seen.

Given that Durant is nearly seven feet tall, any bush would be tough to obscure him. And this hilariously became the case, as his failed attempt at hiding was apparent in photos and has since gone viral.

Mystery Woman Rocks $24K Designer Bag During Appearance With Kevin Durant

A June 3 article from The Daily Mail wrote: "[Durant] stood there waiting for a few minutes before the unidentified woman emerged from the entrance of the restaurant. Durant followed closely behind her before the pair got into the same car and then drove off."

Nobody has been able to identify who this woman is. However, one thing is clear: she has expensive taste, at least when it comes to her accessories.

The woman is seen with a Hermés Kelly Danse handbag in leather with gold details. The designer bag is currently retailing for $24,490 at some websites, which is quite the haul.

There will be a lot of interest in who this woman is, and perhaps that information will become public at some point in the future.

It's highly unlikely that Durant would be the one to break news on who this woman is, given that he was clearly reluctant to be seen in public with her. Maybe she'll speak out, or paparazzi will get clearer photos of her face during future dates, which could help identify who she is.

In the meantime, fans will have to be content knowing she's rocking an expensive designer handbag.