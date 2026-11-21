Kevin Love has had a successful career in the NBA over the past 18 seasons. He is a five-time NBA All-Star, but he has also been making some interesting business moves outside of basketball.

Love recently joined Athletic Ventures as a venture partner, giving him another opportunity to expand his business interests while helping other professional athletes get involved in venture capital.

Jul 15, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love before the 2015 ESPY's award show at Nokia Theater. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This will bring Love back to working with former Cavaliers teammate Matthew Dellavedova, who is a co-founder of Athletic Ventures.

Kevin Love Joins Athletic Ventures Founded By Former Cavs Teammate

The Australian-based venture capital firm Athletic Ventures has brought on five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love as a venture partner. Athletic Ventures was founded by former Australian Rules footballer Matt de Boer and former NBA player Matthew Dellavedova. The firm works with professional athletes who want to invest in growing companies.

Mar 8, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova (18) and forward Kevin Love (0) celebrate after Love scored during overtime against the San Antonio Spurs | USA TODAY Sports

In his new role, Love will help expand the reach of Athletic Ventures in the United States and connect more American athletes with the investment community. He will also help the companies in the firm's portfolio grow their businesses and reach new audiences.

According to Startup Daily's report on Love joining Athletic Ventures, Dellavedova believes Love's connections throughout professional sports could be valuable to the firm and the companies it supports. After spending 18 seasons in the NBA, Love has built relationships with athletes across several sports.

Love also shared the news through his own Instagram announcement, discussing his new role with Athletic Ventures.

Athletic Ventures currently has more than 500 professional athletes across 26 sports in its network. The firm has raised A$35 million for its first fund and operates alongside 14 special purpose vehicles. Its investments include companies such as Eucalyptus, Guzman y Gomez, Lorikeet, Hnry and Splose.

Love Has Already Started Building His Business Portfolio

These investments are not Love's first ventures outside of basketball. His previous investments include Poppi, a beverage brand, and Aescape, a wellness technology company.

Love has shown an interest in business off the court for several years. His investment experience gives him an opportunity to work with other athletes and help businesses grow in new ways.

The move also gives Love a chance to work with Dellavedova again. The two spent time together as teammates in Cleveland, where they helped the Cavaliers win the franchise's first NBA championship in 2016.

Nov 19, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and guard Matthew Dellavedova (8) celebrate in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Quicken Loans Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love isn't the only athlete looking to build a business portfolio outside of sports. Serena Williams recently revealed plans for a new $200 million investment firm, while Michael Phelps made a major change to his business representation nearly a decade after retiring from swimming.

Other athletes are also getting more involved in the business side of their careers. CeeDee Lamb recently took a hands-on role in designing his own clothing collection, showing how professional athletes are finding opportunities beyond their playing careers.

Love's latest business move is another example of professional athletes looking beyond their playing careers and finding ways to build something outside of sports.