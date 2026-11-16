Serena Williams is making another big move off the court, and this one could be worth $200 million.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion made her return to professional tennis earlier this year after nearly four years away. She's now teamed up with her longtime business partner Beth Ferreira to launch Starfire Ventures, a New York-based investment firm with some seriously ambitious plans.

According to Forbes, the two women are hoping to raise $200 million for their first fund.

This time, Williams, 45, isn't looking to build just another successful business. She wants to change who gets a seat at the table when it comes to investing in promising new companies.

The firm has an early goal of investing in 20-25 early-stage startup companies. Its primary focus will be on companies in the early stages of development, particularly in healthcare, artificial intelligence, and financial services, per the outlet.

Investments are expected to range from $1 million to $10 million, with an average of $5 million per company.

Jun 30, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Serena Williams of the United States reacts during her match against Maya Joint of Australia on day two at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Serena Williams Wants Her New Business To Stand Out On Its Own

Williams is no stranger to the business world.

The tennis legend entered the investment world with Serena Ventures in 2014 and has since backed more than 100 companies, including several that have reached billion-dollar valuations.

She's now ready to dive even deeper with the investment world.

"I want it to be more than Serena," Wiliams told "Forbes."

Serena Wliliams Teams Up With Veteran Investor Beth Ferreira

Her business partner, Ferreira, has spent years working in venture captial and previously served as a general partner at Serena Ventures.

The two first crossed paths around 2015 through an investment in MasterClass, and Williams eventually recruited her to join her team full-time.

Today, Ferreira praises the tennis star for helping entrepreneurs grow their business while opening doors for founders who might otherwise struggle to attract investors.

"Starfire gives us the opportunity to educate the market on what we are actually investing in and puts a spotlight on Serena in a different way,” Ferreira said. “She is doing real GP work: She’s in the investment meetings, she’s talking to our founders, she’s making connections for them.”

Serena Williams Sets Her Sights on Women's Healthcare and AI

Women's healthcare is one area Williams is particularly passionate about.

"We love healthcare – as an athlete, that's my life," she told the outlet.

Starfire Ventures is wasting no time getting off the ground. Williams' latest venture has already made its first investment, participating in a funding round for Town, a company developing artificial intelligence tools.

Williams has built quite a business portfolio over the years.

She was featured on the cover of the "Time" 100 Most Influential People for 2025, and Forbes has since estimated her net worth at approximately $400 million, making her the wealthiest female athlete in the world.

Despite her financial security, Williams doesn't appear that any interest in slowing down anytime soon.