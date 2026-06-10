Kim Kardashian Dons Gucci Gown Previously Worn By Kate Moss to Mingle With Royalty
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian rocked the Formula 1 paddock when they cheered on Kim's boyfriend, Scuderia Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, at the 2026 Monaco GP.
The mother of four's presence in the Ferrari garage sparked buzz online as it signaled a new milestone step taken in her relationship with the seven-time FIA F1 World Champion.
Fans and observers on social media excitedly discussed Kardashian's support of Hamilton as the Ferrari star won second place, known as P2 in Formula 1 lingo, and was cheered on by the SKIMS founder as he received his podium trophy from Monaco's monarch, Prince Albert II.
Continuing the celebration of Hamilton's success on the race track, the couple further embraced the festivities through Monday night as they took to the water, boarding a luxury yacht for the 2026 edition of the annual Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco Gala.
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Hosted by Prince Albert II, the son of Princess Grace Kelly, alongside his wife, Princess Charlene, the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco presented an opportunity for Kardashian and Hamilton to intermingle with dignitaries and royalty alike.
Seen on the upper deck of the vessel, Kardashian appeared wearing a couture Gucci look from the 2026 runway, where the gown was originally worn by 90s supermodel Kate Moss.
Kim was seen with her sister and boyfriend while adorned in the black bejeweled Gucci frock with matching under garment, complete with the Gucci 'G' situated at the bottom of her lower back to accentuate the backless gown.
The al fresco event provided a sighting into the annual event which hosts dignitaries, European royalty, Formula 1 officials and F1 team representatives, along with Formula 1 enthusiasts and benefactors, for an evening of celebratory socializing following the historic Monaco GP race weekend.
The Monaco GP weekend saw the reality star officially join the ranks of Formula 1 WAGs as she cozied up with Hamilton at several points throughout the events spanning pre-race qualifying sessions, where she was spotted with a team headset on while visiting the Ferrari garage, to sharing an affectionate kiss during Monday night's gala.
The couple have been romantically linked since they were seen together at the Super Bowl in February, but now it seems they've fully embraced being in love in the spotlight as they spent plenty of time cuddling and hugging one another during their time together in Monte Carlo.
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Amanda Vining is a sports and lifestyle reporter with over two decades of experience working in digital publishing and journalism. Her body of work is a composition of inclusive sports-related content featuring safety and injury prevention, cultural analysis, financial management, and lifestyle, fashion and design trends. She has been published on Heavy, Health Digest, Investopedia, WebMD, Glam, The List, Narcity, The Good Men Project, and more.