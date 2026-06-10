Kim Kardashian Dons Gucci Gown Previously Worn By Kate Moss to Mingle With Royalty

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian rocked the Formula 1 paddock when they cheered on Kim's boyfriend, Scuderia Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, at the 2026 Monaco GP.

Kim Kardashian is here in Monaco 🤩#F1 pic.twitter.com/G3Rc69e0mJ — Formula 1 (@F1) June 6, 2026

The mother of four's presence in the Ferrari garage sparked buzz online as it signaled a new milestone step taken in her relationship with the seven-time FIA F1 World Champion.

Kim Kardashian watches on as Lewis Hamilton lifts the P2 trophy on the podium! 🏆✨#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/2OcFYWIR6I — Formula 1 (@F1) June 7, 2026

Fans and observers on social media excitedly discussed Kardashian's support of Hamilton as the Ferrari star won second place, known as P2 in Formula 1 lingo, and was cheered on by the SKIMS founder as he received his podium trophy from Monaco's monarch, Prince Albert II.

Continuing the celebration of Hamilton's success on the race track, the couple further embraced the festivities through Monday night as they took to the water, boarding a luxury yacht for the 2026 edition of the annual Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco Gala.

Kim Kardashian Shows When in Monaco, the Best Way to Travel is by Yacht

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1 to support Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton | IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Hosted by Prince Albert II, the son of Princess Grace Kelly, alongside his wife, Princess Charlene, the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco presented an opportunity for Kardashian and Hamilton to intermingle with dignitaries and royalty alike.

Sir Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari F1 Team receives his podium trophy from Prince Albert II & Princess Charlene in Monaco | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Seen on the upper deck of the vessel, Kardashian appeared wearing a couture Gucci look from the 2026 runway, where the gown was originally worn by 90s supermodel Kate Moss.

Kim was seen with her sister and boyfriend while adorned in the black bejeweled Gucci frock with matching under garment, complete with the Gucci 'G' situated at the bottom of her lower back to accentuate the backless gown.

The al fresco event provided a sighting into the annual event which hosts dignitaries, European royalty, Formula 1 officials and F1 team representatives, along with Formula 1 enthusiasts and benefactors, for an evening of celebratory socializing following the historic Monaco GP race weekend.

The Monaco GP weekend saw the reality star officially join the ranks of Formula 1 WAGs as she cozied up with Hamilton at several points throughout the events spanning pre-race qualifying sessions, where she was spotted with a team headset on while visiting the Ferrari garage, to sharing an affectionate kiss during Monday night's gala.

The couple have been romantically linked since they were seen together at the Super Bowl in February, but now it seems they've fully embraced being in love in the spotlight as they spent plenty of time cuddling and hugging one another during their time together in Monte Carlo.