Kim Kardashian is giving fans one of their clearest looks yet at her relationship with Lewis Hamilton.

The SKIMS founder shared a collection of photos from a tropical family vacation on Instagram on Monday, Aug. 17, and Hamilton wasn't merely along for the trip. The Formula 1 star featured prominently in Kardashian's vacation album, appearing beside her in several photos and spending time with members of her family.

Among the most eye-catching shots was a mirror selfie of Kardashian and Hamilton standing close together in coordinating pink looks. Hamilton stood behind Kardashian with his arm wrapped around her waist as she snapped the photo.

Another image showed Hamilton posing with Kardashian and her sister Khloé Kardashian, while other photos captured the getaway's decidedly family-focused side.

Kardashian captioned the carousel simply, "Somewhere over the rainbow 🌈."

Kim Kardashian's Latest Photos Put Lewis Hamilton in the Family Picture

The new post stands out because Kardashian didn't limit her vacation recap to romantic snapshots.

Her children were part of the getaway, as were Khloé and members of her family. Kardashian shared photos of herself surfing alongside daughter Chicago and son Saint, while son Psalm also appeared in the vacation carousel.

That makes Hamilton's presence particularly notable. Rather than documenting a secluded couples getaway, Kardashian publicly included the seven-time Formula 1 world champion in a collection of memories centered heavily around her family.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton on vacation | Kim Kardashian | Instagram

The pair also didn't shy away from looking close.

Beyond their mirror selfie, Kardashian and Hamilton were photographed walking together on the beach, with Kardashian wearing a shimmering green cover-up over her swimsuit and Hamilton dressed casually for the outing.

The latest photos offer another chapter in a relationship that has increasingly moved into public view in recent months.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Have Been Spending More Time Together

Kardashian and Hamilton were first romantically linked earlier this year, and their appearances together have steadily become less discreet.

They have since been spotted supporting one another publicly, including Kardashian attending the Monaco Grand Prix in June while Hamilton was competing in his first season with Ferrari.

Hamilton also shared photos from a July lakeside getaway that included Kardashian, offering another indication that their relationship had extended well beyond an occasional public outing.

But Kardashian's newest post comes directly from her own account, and that distinction matters. This time, she is the one giving millions of followers a look at Hamilton comfortably folded into a family vacation.

For a couple that has largely allowed photographs and appearances to tell the story for them, Kardashian's latest vacation dump says plenty without requiring much of a caption.

