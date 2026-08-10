For years, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were simply two global stars who occasionally crossed paths.

The Skims founder and seven-time Formula 1 world champion had been photographed together as far back as 2014, but it wasn't until early 2026 that longtime friendship gave way to romance rumors. What began with quiet sightings in Europe quickly snowballed into public appearances, social media hints, Grand Prix weekends and, eventually, an Instagram relationship debut.

Here's a complete timeline of Kardashian and Hamilton's relationship.

They Knew Each Other for Years Before Romance Entered the Picture

Kardashian and Hamilton's connection stretches back more than a decade.

The pair were first photographed together in 2014 while attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards, though both were in separate relationships at the time. Over the years, they continued moving in many of the same celebrity circles, occasionally attending high-profile events without sparking any serious dating speculation.

For years, their relationship appeared to be nothing more than a friendly acquaintance between two internationally recognizable stars.

Everything changed in early 2026.

January and February 2026: Dating Rumors Begin

Romance speculation picked up after Kardashian and Hamilton were spotted celebrating New Year's Eve in Aspen before reports surfaced that they had taken a trip together to England's Cotswolds.

The rumors intensified in early February when the pair were filmed arriving separately at a Paris hotel before later being seen enjoying dinner together in the French capital.

Soon afterward, a source told Entertainment Tonight the longtime friends had begun exploring a romantic relationship after knowing each other for years.

Their first major public appearance came during Super Bowl weekend, where cameras caught the two chatting comfortably from the stands, fueling even more speculation that their relationship had become something more than friendship.

March 2026: The Relationship Becomes Harder to Ignore

Throughout March, Kardashian and Hamilton continued appearing to leave subtle clues without publicly confirming anything.

The pair shared strikingly similar desert landscapes from separate social media posts, prompting fans to wonder whether they had vacationed together.

Hamilton also left a heart-eyes emoji beneath one of Kardashian's Instagram posts following the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, a small interaction that quickly drew attention from fans already following the rumored romance.

Later that month, Kardashian and Hamilton were photographed walking together in Tokyo before reports claimed Hamilton had joined Kardashian and members of her family during a spring vacation in Japan.

By the end of March, multiple outlets reported the relationship had grown increasingly serious.

April 2026: Public Appearances Increase

April marked a noticeable shift as the couple became far more visible together.

Hamilton featured Kardashian in an Instagram video documenting his time in Tokyo, giving fans their first glimpse of her on his own social media.

Days later, the pair attended Coachella together before Kardashian shared photos that many fans believed subtly included Hamilton.

The biggest moment of the month came in late April when Kardashian and Hamilton were photographed enjoying a beach day in Malibu, where the two were seen surfing, swimming and sharing affectionate moments along the shoreline.

By then, speculation about their relationship had largely turned into acceptance that they were officially together.

June 2026: Kim Goes Instagram Official

After weeks of public appearances, Kardashian made their relationship official on Instagram.

On June 1, she shared a carousel featuring Hamilton, including photos of the pair riding bicycles together through New York City and a playful video from the outing.

Days later, Kardashian traveled to Monaco to support Hamilton during the Monaco Grand Prix, where she was photographed throughout the race weekend and embraced him before the event.

Hamilton later spoke publicly about Kardashian's presence during the weekend.

"It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support," he told reporters following the race. He added that having "good people supporting you" makes every day better.

The celebrations continued after Hamilton secured his second Formula 1 victory as a Ferrari driver. Kardashian joined him aboard a yacht in Monaco before later celebrating another Ferrari victory by sharing a racing photo to her Instagram Stories alongside trophy and heart emojis.

July 2026: Lewis Hamilton Makes His Biggest Relationship Comment Yet

Hamilton offered perhaps his clearest public acknowledgment of the relationship during British Grand Prix weekend.

Asked by broadcaster David Croft whether Kardashian's appearance at Silverstone had anything to do with his upbeat mood, Hamilton initially laughed off the question before ending his answer with a smile.

"And of course, of course it's Kim," he said.

Later that month, Kardashian shared Fourth of July vacation photos that included Hamilton as the couple spent time with her family.

A source also told Entertainment Tonight the relationship had become increasingly serious, saying Hamilton saw a future with Kardashian while those close to her believed she had found someone who matched her ambition and lifestyle.

Where Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Stand Now

As of August 2026, Kardashian and Hamilton remain together.

Hamilton recently shared vacation photos from what he described as time spent "resting, restoring, recharging," while the couple has continued appearing in each other's social media content throughout the summer.

More than a decade after first crossing paths, what began as a friendship has evolved into one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships of 2026, with both stars appearing increasingly comfortable sharing pieces of their life together in public.

