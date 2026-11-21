Lewis Hamilton has spent two decades getting used to the attention that comes with being one of Formula 1's biggest stars. On Friday night in Las Vegas, however, his girlfriend gave the seven-time world champion some serious competition.

Kim Kardashian arrived at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 20 in a head-turning red lace-up ensemble, making her way through the paddock before joining Hamilton's Ferrari team for qualifying.

The 46-year-old SKIMS founder paired a fitted red leather bodysuit, complete with intricate lace-up detailing down both legs, with a belted black leather trench coat and strappy red heels. Oversized sunglasses and long, dark waves finished the look.

The outfit was hard to miss, even in a city that rarely does anything understated.

And while Kardashian's fashion choices were certainly attracting attention, the reason for her appearance was just as notable.

Kim Kardashian Makes a Statement at Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Garage

Kardashian was photographed inside the Ferrari garage during Friday's qualifying session, where Hamilton was preparing to compete on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

The British racing star qualified 12th, leaving him with work to do when the lights go out for Saturday night's race.

For Kardashian, the evening marked another appearance in the Formula 1 paddock as her relationship with Hamilton continues to attract considerable attention.

The two have known each other for more than a decade, but their friendship reportedly turned romantic earlier this year. They were linked in February after spending time together in Paris and later attracting attention at the Super Bowl.

Since then, Kardashian has been spotted supporting Hamilton at several races, including Monaco and Singapore.

Her Las Vegas appearance offered another glimpse into how comfortably the reality star has settled into the racing world.

Photos showed Kardashian walking through the paddock in her striking outfit, while another captured her wearing sunglasses inside the Ferrari garage, with a Ferrari headset resting on the counter in front of her.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Relationship Continues to Make Headlines

The couple's romance has increasingly become a topic of interest beyond the Formula 1 paddock.

During a recent appearance on "The Kardashians," Kardashian discussed how happy she was in her relationship, although she initially stopped short of revealing Hamilton's identity.

“Let me just say this — I am just really, really happy. That's all I'll say for now,” she said.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has reportedly grown close to Kardashian's four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

“My girlfriend's kids, I love spending time with them,” the Ferrari driver said in comments reported last month.

The pair's relationship has also brought together two very different worlds of celebrity. Hamilton has long been a fixture at fashion shows and major entertainment events, while Kardashian is becoming an increasingly familiar face at Grand Prix weekends.

And with Saturday night's Las Vegas Grand Prix still to come, her latest appearance may not be the last time she draws attention in the paddock this weekend.

For now, Kardashian has already made one of the weekend's biggest fashion statements, and the race hasn't even started.

