Kim Kardashian Drops Major Hint About Lewis Hamilton Romance on 'The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian has spent years sharing the most personal corners of her life with television audiences. But when it comes to Lewis Hamilton, she's been unusually careful about what she reveals.

That might be changing.

During the Thursday, Oct. 22, episode of "The Kardashians," the SKIMS founder, 46, dropped some unmistakably playful hints about her romance with the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, 41.

She never needed to say his name. Between a particularly specific number, a conversation about her dream partner and an admission about how happy she is, Kardashian gave viewers plenty to talk about.

And one of her comments was especially revealing.

Kim Kardashian Makes Playful Lewis Hamilton Reference on 'The Kardashians'

The first clue arrived during a family conversation about ancestry.

While discussing her background with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, Kim revealed that she is 44% British.

For most people, that would be a fairly ordinary discovery. Kardashian, however, couldn't resist making it a little more interesting.

"Funny I'm 44% British, if you know what I mean," she said. "That might really go over your head."

For Formula 1 fans, the reference was hard to miss.

Hamilton is British, and 44 is the number he has raced with throughout his Formula 1 career, making Kardashian's seemingly casual remark a particularly clever nod to her boyfriend.

It's also the kind of joke that works perfectly for a reality show. Viewers familiar with Hamilton immediately understand the reference, while everyone else gets to piece together the connection.

But Kardashian wasn't finished.

Later in the episode, while working on her upcoming movie "The Fifth Wheel," she revisited a topic she has discussed before: the list of qualities she wants in a romantic partner.

The list, which she previously described as containing nearly 55 qualities, came up during a conversation with the film's co-star Nikki Glaser.

As they walked to set, Kardashian quietly told Glaser that someone, whose name was concealed by a bleep, "hits every single beat on my manifest list."

It was another moment that appeared to point toward Hamilton, although Kardashian stopped short of identifying him.

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Finding Happiness With Lewis Hamilton

By the end of the episode, Kardashian offered her clearest glimpse into how she's feeling about her love life.

"I'm really, really happy," she said, before adding, "that's all I'll say for right now."

Then came another enthusiastic reflection on her relationship checklist.

"Let's just say that every single box on my manifest list was checked," Kardashian said. "Isn't that crazy? Every single one. Fifty-five. To just look up one day and be like, 'Wait, let me check the manifest list,' and be like, 'Yes! Yes! Yes!' It's a crazy feeling."

For someone whose previous relationships have unfolded under relentless public scrutiny, the excitement was striking.

Kardashian wasn't offering an elaborate explanation of her romance or inviting cameras into every private conversation. Instead, she seemed content to share just enough to let viewers know things are going well.

And her relationship with Hamilton has already become increasingly visible outside the show.

The pair were romantically linked earlier this year and made their relationship Instagram official in April. Since then, they've been photographed together at public events, including the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in September.

Earlier this month, Kardashian also attended the Singapore Grand Prix, showing her support for Hamilton in the world of Formula 1.

Their relationship has attracted plenty of attention, particularly given the two stars' international profiles and demanding schedules.

But the latest episode suggests Kardashian is enjoying something that matters far more to her than the headlines: finding a relationship that fits the life she wants.

And if her cheeky reference to Hamilton's racing number is any indication, she's having a little fun letting the world in on it.

