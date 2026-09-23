Kirk Cousins Goes Viral for Unique Post-Game Celebration After Raiders Win

Kirk Cousins is a family man. He's married to Julie Hampton Cousins, and they have two sons, Cooper and Turner.

Throughout the years, his family has been by his side, whether he's with the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons or, today, Las Vegas Raiders.

So, it's fitting that after the Raiders pulled off an upset victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Cousins decided to celebrate with his family. He's actually bringing his family into one of his newest obsessions in Las Vegas, too.

Kirk Cousins Celebrates Raiders Win With His Son in a Unique Way

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, Cousins admitted that he has a new "problem" in his obsession with In-N-Out, the fast-food joint. Hey, there's nothing wrong with a little fast food, especially after you've been playing a long game of professional football.

Well, Cousins is leaning into that obsession and bringing his family along with him. After the big win, Cousins took to his Instagram story to share a photo of him with his son, Turner, outside an In-N-Out Burger restaurant and enjoying a meal.

"Picked up Turner from his school's pajama day and went straight to our 'Victory Monday' routine," he said on Instagram.

The post was captured and shared by Raiders reporter Sam Warren of The Athletic. Now, that post has gone viral, with nearly 350,000 views in 24 hours. It's by far Warren's most-viewed tweet as of late.

Raiders Fans Are Loving Kirk Cousins' Family Moment

Followers commented, too, and loved the special moment.

"He’s literally going to be here 1-2 seasons and he will have been my favorite raiders QB since Gannon," one said.

"I lost my Redskins and my brother Kirk is also long gone - Now I am becoming a raiders fan and a Kirk fan all over again," another added, referring to when Cousins was with the Commanders before their name change.

"In-n-out hits differently when eating fresh off the grill. And obviously when you're hungry," another added.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You can see why wherever this guy goes teammates just love him. Mendoza got that same trait .. raiders could be set at QB for a very long time," one more said.

So, there's lots of love surrounding Cousins and his family moment, plus his love for In-N-Out.

If you want to try In-N-Out Burger, you may be out of luck. It's only available in nine states right now, including California, the largest market, as well as Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho and New Mexico.