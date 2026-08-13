Who is Kirk Cousins' Wife? Get to Know Julie Hampton Cousins

Kirk Cousins' wife, Julie Hampton Cousins, has become one of the more high-profile wives in the NFL.

Sure, she's not quite to the level of Taylor Swift or Brittany Mahomes, but Julie grew her audience after appearing with her husband on Netflix's "Quarterback" series.

Kirk and Julie's time on the program showed what their life was like on and off the field. Watching "Quarterback," these two seemed, well, pretty normal. They appeared to be a loving couple trying to raise children amid the crazy and unpredictable NFL world.

So, who is Julie and how did she and Kirk meet and fall in love? Let's dig into her story, as her husband, a former Pro Bowl quarterback, enters his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

How Did Kirk Cousins Meet Julie Hampton Cousins?

Kirk and Julie first met in 2012. A family friend introduced them, according to The Washington Post, and it didn't take long for these two to fall in love.

Kirk Cousins takes a photo with his wife Julie Cousins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They started dating, and their relationship became serious. After being together for around a year and a half, Kirk popped the question. When you know, you know.

The quarterback picked Washington, D.C., for the proposal, which makes sense, because it was a special place for them. Cousins played for the Washington Commanders from 2012 through the 2017 season. The franchise drafted him in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft.

Kirk later admitted that he was super nervous as he drove Julie to the Capitol building to propose. He said that he was holding her hand, and Julie noticed that it was cold and sweaty. Kirk knew exactly why he was nervous but didn't give away his plan.

So, How Did the Proposal Go?

It went smoothly, according to Kirk.

"I just mentioned the view, and told her how we'd gotten to know each other in this city and how we had good memories when we used to walk through the city on some of our earlier dates," he told The Washington Post. "I went down on a knee before it got too sappy, before it got too awkward. I don't remember exactly what she said, but she said yes. That's all I needed to hear."

The two got married in June 2014. Today, the couple has two children together. Their sons, Cooper and Turner, were born in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

What Does Julie Hampton Cousins Do for Work?

Julie, of course, is a mom. She also helps run an important organization.

She and her NFL beau run the Julie and Kirk Cousins Foundation, which works with the City of Refuge, Sacred Roots, International Justice Mission and other charity organizations.

It's all about giving back.

"We are grateful for the privilege to play in the NFL, but also believe we have a responsibility to manage well what we have been given, and to be generous with it," the two state on the organization's official website.

The couple also own a golf course in Saugatuck, Mich.

"Our family recently purchased the Clearbrook Golf Course from our friends and longtime owners, Jim and Candy Jeltema," they told Holland Sentinel back in 2022. They added, "We want to invest in this great community, and we see this purchase as an opportunity to do just that, maintaining the life of a golf course that has been in place since 1926."